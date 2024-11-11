^

Headlines

DA chief: No sugar imports until mid-2025

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2024 | 12:00am
DA chief: No sugar imports until mid-2025
The decision was reached during his recent meeting with Sugar Regulatory Authority (SRA) Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no importation of sugar until mid-2025 as the domestic supply of both raw and refined sugar remains stable and sufficient to meet projected needs, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. said.

The decision was reached during his recent meeting with Sugar Regulatory Authority (SRA) Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona.

“Administrator Azcona and I agreed that a decision on sugar importation could be delayed until after May, when the current harvest season ends,” Tiu Laurel said.

He added that they will have to first gain a clearer understanding of the country’s domestic supply with the start of the current crop year’s harvest.

Azcona said the current harvest season started slowly, with total cane volume reaching only a third of the amount harvested around the same period in the last crop year.

He blamed the lower sugar content of cane to El Niño as the prolonged dry spells resulted in the cane being physiologically immature.

This then resulted in a 16 percent lower sugar content per ton of cane which affected sugar output despite an increase in planting areas.

“Farmers had to delay their harvests to allow the cane to mature further and increase sugar content,” he said.

Based on SRA data, the area planted to sugar cane this year increased slightly to 389,461 hectares, up from 388,378 hectares the previous crop year.

Azcona said that this year’s sugar production is expected to reach 1.782 million metric tons (MT) while the US Department of Agriculture forecasts a 3.6-percent decline in Philippine raw sugar production for the current crop year.

He said the sugar output is expected to fall to 1.85 million MT from 1.92 million MT in the previous crop year.

The current crop year ends in August next year.

Based on monitoring of the DA, the retail price of refined sugar ranged between P74 and P90 per kilo; washed sugar, between P70 and P90; and brown sugar, between P65 and P90 per kilo. — Gilbert Bayoran

vuukle comment

SUGAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Tropical storm Nika could intensify into a severe tropical storm as it was forecast to make landfall and tread Luzon tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
Procurement violations don't automatically lead to graft conviction, says SC

Procurement violations don't automatically lead to graft conviction, says SC

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
According to the court, while some procurement procedures may have been bypassed, there was no evidence of bad faith or favoritism...
Headlines
fbtw

Barge disasters prompt calls to shift away from fossil fuels

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Environmental group Center for Energy, Ecology and Development on Friday asked the government to hasten the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and to strengthen measures to protect marine and coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 3 days ago
Describing himself as a law-abiding public servant, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian broke his silence yesterday about the involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm offers to cover Rodrigo Duterte&rsquo;s travel for EJK probe attendance

Quad comm offers to cover Rodrigo Duterte’s travel for EJK probe attendance

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee, which is investigating alleged extrajudicial killings during...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Climate agency, civil society meet ahead of COP29

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Climate Change Commission (CCC) met with civil society organizations in a consultation dialogue to strengthen the Philippines’ stance in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate won&rsquo;t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

Senate won’t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito confirmed the plans of senators not to give the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor leaders to President Marcos: Reconsider ICC withdrawal

Labor leaders to President Marcos: Reconsider ICC withdrawal

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Labor leaders have joined the call for President Marcos to reconsider the Philippines’ withdrawal from the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation still most urgent concern of Pinoys &ndash; OCTA

Inflation still most urgent concern of Pinoys – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Controlling the increase in prices of basic goods and services remains the most urgent concern of Filipinos, a recent survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with