^

Headlines

Procurement violations don't automatically lead to graft conviction, says SC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 4:21pm
Procurement violations don't automatically lead to graft conviction, says SC
The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The breach of procurement regulations by public officials does not automatically result in a graft conviction, the Supreme Court ruled.

In an 18-page decision promulgated on Aug. 7, 2024, the Supreme Court acquitted several officials of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) of charges under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The officials, members of the DCWD’s Pre-Bidding and Awards Committee-B, were accused of bypassing mandatory public bidding procedures by recommending Hydrock Wells Inc. for a water supply project through a negotiated contract, which was subsequently approved by the DCWD Board.

"To convict them for violating the special penal law, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt not only defects in the procurement process but also all the elements of the crime," the Supreme Court’s decision read.

The case

In 2005, the petitioners were accused of failing to follow proper procurement procedures for water supply projects.

According to the complaint filed against them, the petitioners bypassed the competitive public bidding required by law for government projects, citing Presidential Decree 1594, which outlines the policies, guidelines, rules, and regulations for government infrastructure contracts.

The Pre-Bidding and Awards Committee-B circumvented the requirement to advertise the bidding, instead inviting accredited well drillers to participate. It subsequently recommended awarding the project to the company via a negotiated contract.

In their defense, the petitioners argued that public bidding requirements allow for exceptions, including urgent circumstances, failed competitive bidding, and a shortage of qualified bidders—circumstances they claimed applied to their situation.

The Sandiganbayan found the petitioners guilty of graft, saying that the prosecution had proven the elements of the crime were present:

1) petitioners were public officers discharging official functions at the time material to the case; (2) petitioners acted with evident bad faith and manifest partiality when they conspired and awarded the VES 21 Project to Hydrock through negotiated contract thus dispensing with the required public bidding and even allowing it to start the project before the notice to proceed was issued; and (3) the acts gave Hydrock unwarranted benefits, preference, and advantage.

The anti-graft court’s conviction prompted the petitioners to appeal before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court found the petitioners, as members of the Pre-Bidding and Awards Committee-B, only recommended awarding the contract to the DCWD Board, which held the actual authority to approve and grant it to the firm that ultimately acquired the contract.

According to the court, while some procurement procedures may have been bypassed, there was no evidence of bad faith or favoritism on the part of the petitioners.

The petitioners also opted for a negotiated contract, believing it was a permissible exception due to the urgency of the project and the limited number of qualified bidders, the court noted.

“It is imperative for the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused violated the procurement law through evident bad faith, manifest partiality, or gross inexcusable negligence, thereby causing undue injury to any party, including the government, or giving any private party unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference,” the Court’s decision read.

vuukle comment

ANTI-GRAFT AND CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT AND THE GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT LAW

CORRUPTION

GRAFT

SANDIGANBAYAN

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

Nika to make landfall; another LPA monitored

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Tropical storm Nika could intensify into a severe tropical storm as it was forecast to make landfall and tread Luzon tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Describing himself as a law-abiding public servant, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian broke his silence yesterday about the involvement...
Headlines
fbtw

Barge disasters prompt calls to shift away from fossil fuels

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Environmental group Center for Energy, Ecology and Development on Friday asked the government to hasten the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and to strengthen measures to protect marine and coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
New Philippines maritime laws get US backing, anger China

New Philippines maritime laws get US backing, anger China

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The United States has lauded the Philippines’ enactment of the Maritime Zones Act that seeks to further buttress the...
Headlines
fbtw
Canada on high alert for migrants fleeing US

Canada on high alert for migrants fleeing US

16 hours ago
Canadian authorities said Friday they’re on “high alert,” with all eyes on the US border as the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DICT warns of rampant Yuletide text scams

DICT warns of rampant Yuletide text scams

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has warned the public against rampant text scams, especially this...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to CEZA: Ensure POGO ban followed

Palace to CEZA: Ensure POGO ban followed

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has directed the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority to comply with the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators...
Headlines
fbtw

Panglao, Palawan cited by UK travel firms

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Two tourist destinations in the Philippines were recently recognized by international travel firms in the United Kingdom.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend reception for cruise tourism conference

Marcos to attend reception for cruise tourism conference

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
President Marcos will welcome delegates from the cruise and tourism industry across the world to the Seatrade Cruise Asia...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace allows one-time rice aid to uniformed personnel

Palace allows one-time rice aid to uniformed personnel

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has authorized the one-time grant of rice assistance to all members of the military and other uniformed services,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with