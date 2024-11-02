^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 10:45am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
Senator finds Quiboloy denials &lsquo;unbelievable&rsquo;

Senator finds Quiboloy denials ‘unbelievable’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
For Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the “blanket denials” by detained alleged sex offender pastor Apollo Quiboloy that he...
Headlines
VP Sara calls for prayers amid corruption, evil

VP Sara calls for prayers amid corruption, evil

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte urged the public to use the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day commemoration as an...
Headlines
Up to 2 cyclones seen this month

Up to 2 cyclones seen this month

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
There could be one or two tropical cyclones that will enter or develop within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR)...
Headlines
President Marcos remains mum on VP Sara&rsquo;s &lsquo;exhumation&rsquo; remark

President Marcos remains mum on VP Sara’s ‘exhumation’ remark

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has again begged off from commenting on Vice President Sara Duterte’s remark that she would dig up...
Headlines
Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
If former president Rodrigo Duterte again uses foul language during the next Senate hearing on his bloody crackdown on drugs,...
Headlines
Latest
abtest
Mixed pump adjustments seen next week

Mixed pump adjustments seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Pump prices of petroleum products are expected to move in opposite directions next week, according to the Department of Energy...
Headlines
‘Avoid demons disguised as ghosts’

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The chief exorcist of the Archdiocese of Manila warned against mistaking demons and other diabolical forces as ghosts believed to be awaiting closure before moving on to the afterlife.
Headlines
European Union renews call to uphold arbitral ruling on South China Sea

European Union renews call to uphold arbitral ruling on South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The European Union (EU) has reiterated its call for upholding international law and the 2016 Arbitral Award in the South China...
Headlines
Final batch of automated counting machines arriving this month

Final batch of automated counting machines arriving this month

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The final batch of automated counting machine (ACM) kits to be used in the May 2025 midterm elections is expected to be delivered...
Headlines
