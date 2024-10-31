^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 11:11am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

22 hours ago
Former Sen. Panfilo Lacson has criticized what he perceived as a disrespectful takeover of the Senate hearing into the previous...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to probe alleged Davao Death Squad of Rodrigo Duterte

PNP to probe alleged Davao Death Squad of Rodrigo Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will investigate the possible existence of an alleged death squad reportedly formed by former...
Headlines
fbtw
House invites Duterte to drug war probe anew

House invites Duterte to drug war probe anew

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ quad committee will be again inviting former president Rodrigo Duterte to attend its next...
Headlines
fbtw
Over half of Philippines kids suffer violent discipline &ndash; UNICEF

Over half of Philippines kids suffer violent discipline – UNICEF

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Over 23 million Filipino children under the age of 14 – roughly more than half of the age group nationwide – are...
Headlines
fbtw

Stanford lists 26 Pinoys in world’s Top 2% scientists

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
Twenty-six Filipino scientists made it to the 2024 “World’s Top 2 Percent Scientists” list by Stanford University and released through the prestigious Elsevier Data Repository.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Leon becomes Super Typhoon

Leon becomes Super Typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warned of a high risk of storm surge in...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Over 27,000 cops to secure Undas

DILG: Over 27,000 cops to secure Undas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Over 27,000 police officers will be deployed to secure the observance of Undas, or All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbtw
CSC: Report fixers, lazy government workers

CSC: Report fixers, lazy government workers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Civil Service Commission has urged the public to report fixers and indolent government workers who refuse to act on valid...
Headlines
fbtw
CIDG files illegal detention raps vs 8 POGO workers

CIDG files illegal detention raps vs 8 POGO workers

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed a complaint for serious illegal detention...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with