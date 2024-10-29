^

Headlines

DOLE sets pay rules for Undas, Bonifacio Day 2024

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 5:44pm
DOLE sets pay rules for Undas, Bonifacio Day 2024
File photo shows a scene inside a cemetery.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Christopher Toledo, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment has released its pay guidelines for the upcoming Undas and Bonifacio Day holidays on November 1, 2 and 30. 

In an advisory issued Tuesday morning, October 29, signed by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, the department reminded employees and employers that the "no work, no pay" principle will be applied on November 1 (All Saints Day) and 2 (All Souls Day), which are considered special non-working holidays. 

Meanwhile, November 30 or Bonifacio Day is a regular holiday.

DOLE's full guidelines are as follows:

All Saints Day and All Souls Day (November 1-2)

  • No work, no pay: Employees who do not work on these days will not be paid, unless there's a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement that specifies otherwise.
  • Work on a special holiday: Employees who work on either of these days will receive their regular daily wage plus an additional 30%. For overtime work, they will receive an additional 30% of their hourly rate.
  • Work on a special holiday that falls on a rest day: Employees who work on a special holiday that also falls on their rest day will receive an additional 50% of their regular daily wage for the first eight hours and an additional 30% of their hourly rate for overtime.

Bonifacio Day (November 30)

  • No work: If an employee does not work on Bonifacio Day, they will receive their full daily wage, provided they reported to work or were on leave with pay on the preceding day.
  • Work on a regular holiday: Employees who work on Bonifacio Day will receive double their regular daily wage for the first eight hours. For overtime work, they will receive an additional 30% of their hourly rate.
  • Work on a regular holiday that falls on a rest day: Employees who work on Bonifacio Day, which also falls on their rest day, will receive 200% of their regular daily wage plus an additional 30%. For overtime work, they will receive an additional 30% of their hourly rate.

The DOLE encouraged employers to comply with these guidelines to ensure fair labor practices and protect the rights of workers.

DOLE

HOLIDAYS

UNDAS
