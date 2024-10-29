^

Headlines

Duterte’s swearing not acceptable in Senate, says Escudero

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 6:01pm
Duterteâ€™s swearing not acceptable in Senate, says Escudero
Former president Rodrigo Duterte answers questions from senators as former senator Leila de Lima looks on during the first hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon subcommittee on his administration’s war on drugs on October 28, 2024.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is no place for swearing, Senate President Francis Escudero said, referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte's behavior in the drug war probe.

In Monday’s long-awaited Senate probe into the drug war, Duterte took center stage. During the eight-hour hearing, Duterte frequently swore and made jokes—a familiar sight for many citizens during his presidency.

However, things started getting out of hand when Duterte would solicit loud cheers and laughter from people in the session hall. Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada even joked along with Duterte, prompting Sen. Risa Hontiveros to issue a stern reminder of the serious topic at hand.

Escudero agreed with what Hontiveros said during the hearing. 

“Ang pagmumura ay hindi normal. Ang pagmumura ay hindi parte ng anumang proceedings at ang pagmumura ay hindi dapat isang bagay na hindi dapat maging manhid tayo,” Escudero said in a press briefing on Tuesday. 

(Swearing is not normal. Swearing is not part of any proceedings and swearing is not something that we should become numb to.) 

Hontiveros, the lone female senator who questioned the strongman Duterte, had to remind the former president to refrain from swearing in the Senate. Her male counterparts in the Senate, however, did not seem to mind Duterte’s behavior. 

Escudero said that such swearing was not acceptable in the Senate or in any institutions, including the courts.

Duterte said he was only swearing in the context of recounting stories. However, Escudero noticed this was only true for about half of the times that Duterte would hurl obscenities.  

Escudero noted that Duterte would swear when he was getting emotional as well, not just when he was recounting stories. 

The Senate president fell short of calling Duterte’s behavior “unbecoming”.

“He felt emotional and he was convinced that what he was doing and saying was correct,” Escudero said. 

Throughout the hearing, Duterte, in signature style, would unleash a string of obscenities when speaking about crimes.    

vuukle comment

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-city police chief claims lawmakers pressured him to confirm drug war reward system

Ex-city police chief claims lawmakers pressured him to confirm drug war reward system

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
A former city police chief has accused Rep. Dan Fernandez (Lone District, Sta. Rosa, Laguna) of pressuring him to confirm...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is safer and the people are more secure than ever under President Marcos, Malacañang asserted yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte admits death squad

Duterte admits death squad

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
In an expletive-laced defense of his bloody war on drugs, former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday admitted having organized...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo&rsquo;s family&rsquo;

‘Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo’s family’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The family and siblings of Olympian medalist Carlos Yulo will have a festive Christmas season.
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon is expected to bring stormy weather during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd rushes to restore normalcy in 'Kristine'-damaged schools
DepEd rushes to restore normalcy in 'Kristine'-damaged schools
4 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Navy sees no threat from 2 Chinese fishing boats in country's east coast
Navy sees no threat from 2 Chinese fishing boats in country's east coast
4 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Under Marcos, PNP still withholding drug war files from CHR
Under Marcos, PNP still withholding drug war files from CHR
6 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
'Kristine' inflicts P3.40 billion in agricultural damage, affects 79,904 farmers

'Kristine' inflicts P3.40 billion in agricultural damage, affects 79,904 farmers

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Agricultural damage from Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami) now stands at P3.40 billion,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with