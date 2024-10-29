Duterteâ€™s swearing not acceptable in Senate, says Escudero

Duterte’s swearing not acceptable in Senate, says Escudero

Former president Rodrigo Duterte answers questions from senators as former senator Leila de Lima looks on during the first hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon subcommittee on his administration’s war on drugs on October 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is no place for swearing, Senate President Francis Escudero said, referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte's behavior in the drug war probe.

In Monday’s long-awaited Senate probe into the drug war, Duterte took center stage. During the eight-hour hearing, Duterte frequently swore and made jokes—a familiar sight for many citizens during his presidency.

However, things started getting out of hand when Duterte would solicit loud cheers and laughter from people in the session hall. Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada even joked along with Duterte, prompting Sen. Risa Hontiveros to issue a stern reminder of the serious topic at hand.

Escudero agreed with what Hontiveros said during the hearing.

“Ang pagmumura ay hindi normal. Ang pagmumura ay hindi parte ng anumang proceedings at ang pagmumura ay hindi dapat isang bagay na hindi dapat maging manhid tayo,” Escudero said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

(Swearing is not normal. Swearing is not part of any proceedings and swearing is not something that we should become numb to.)

Hontiveros, the lone female senator who questioned the strongman Duterte, had to remind the former president to refrain from swearing in the Senate. Her male counterparts in the Senate, however, did not seem to mind Duterte’s behavior.

Escudero said that such swearing was not acceptable in the Senate or in any institutions, including the courts.

Duterte said he was only swearing in the context of recounting stories. However, Escudero noticed this was only true for about half of the times that Duterte would hurl obscenities.

Escudero noted that Duterte would swear when he was getting emotional as well, not just when he was recounting stories.

The Senate president fell short of calling Duterte’s behavior “unbecoming”.

“He felt emotional and he was convinced that what he was doing and saying was correct,” Escudero said.

Throughout the hearing, Duterte, in signature style, would unleash a string of obscenities when speaking about crimes.