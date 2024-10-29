^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 9:31am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte admits death squad

Duterte admits death squad

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
In an expletive-laced defense of his bloody war on drugs, former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday admitted having organized...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is safer and the people are more secure than ever under President Marcos, Malacañang asserted yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in more areas in Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Leon intensifies

Signal No. 1 up in more areas in Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Leon intensifies

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
In its 5 p.m. advisory, PAGASA warned that Signal Nos. 3 and 4 may still be hoisted as the storm lurches toward extreme northern...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon is expected to bring stormy weather during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace, DOJ dispute Duterte&rsquo;s claim of rampant crime in the Philippines

Palace, DOJ dispute Duterte’s claim of rampant crime in the Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
Both Malacañang and the Department of Justice (DOJ) sought to dispel the claims of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Sara could face impeachment over fund misuse&rsquo;

‘Sara could face impeachment over fund misuse’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
There are grounds to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, citing her alleged misuse of funds, the chairman of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Headlines
fbtw
Trust in Marcos down in Q3 &ndash; SWS poll

Trust in Marcos down in Q3 – SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Pollster Social Weather Stations has confirmed a commissioned survey showing a seven-point drop in the trust ratings of President...
Headlines
fbtw

Angelo King Foundation donation kickstarts Damayan fund drive

11 hours ago
Operation Damayan, The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, received a P1-million donation from Angelo King Foundation Inc., spearheading its fund drive for families affected by the recent onslaught of Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos praises Metrobank Medallion of Excellence awardees

Marcos praises Metrobank Medallion of Excellence awardees

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos awarded on Monday the Medallion of Excellence to 10 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, urging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with