^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 9:17am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The retail prices of vegetables in Metro Manila markets have increased by as much as P30 per kilo compared to their prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Rights group hits back at Sara&rsquo;s remarks

Rights group hits back at Sara’s remarks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan hit back at Vice President Sara Duterte’s remarks that she is not the biggest problem of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands remain stranded at ports

Thousands remain stranded at ports

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Thousands of passengers remain stranded at ports nationwide even as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the Philippine l...
Headlines
fbtw
Acting chair of communist party arrested &ndash; NSC

Acting chair of communist party arrested – NSC

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The acting chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines was arrested on Thursday in a joint military and police operation...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying policy on use of AI in schools

DepEd studying policy on use of AI in schools

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Education is studying the possibility of crafting a policy standard on the responsible use of artificial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Accountability sought in flood control budgets

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero vowed to demand accountability from government officials on the allocation and effectiveness of the multibillion-peso funding appropriated for flood control projects during the upcoming...
Headlines
fbtw
Archdiocese of Caceres in Bicol appeals for help

Archdiocese of Caceres in Bicol appeals for help

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Roman Catholic Church in Bicol is appealing for help as thousands in the region reel from “the worst flooding ever”...
Headlines
fbtw
House transmits P6.325 trillion 2025 national budget to Senate

House transmits P6.325 trillion 2025 national budget to Senate

By Shiela Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives transmitted to the Senate yesterday the P6.325-trillion national budget for 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed adjustments for fuel prices next week

Mixed adjustments for fuel prices next week

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 10 hours ago
Motorists can expect mixed adjustments across domestic pump prices next week, amid recent developments in the global oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with