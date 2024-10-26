^

Headlines

P142 million earmarked in medical aid for areas hit by 'Kristine'

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 11:15am
P142 million earmarked in medical aid for areas hit by 'Kristine'
People on a boat conducts relief operations at a flooded area due to the heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Naga, Camarines Sur on October 25, 2024. Philippine rescue workers battled floodwaters on October 25 to reach residents still trapped on the roofs of their homes as Tropical Storm Trami moved out to sea after killing at least 40 people.
AFP / Zalrian Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) announced that it has allocated P142 million in assistance to support communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

In a briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang on Friday, October 25, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the funding covers essential medical supplies, water sanitation resources and mental health support.

A significant portion of the aid, amounting to P97 million, was used to send medical and emergency health supplies to severely affected areas.

“Of the goods that we have deployed, we have actually sent out 97 million pesos-worth of medical supplies and public health emergency supplies,” Herbosa said.

The Healh department has also allocated P36 million for water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) resources, providing blue jerry cans that allow evacuees to access safe drinking water. 

“These are the blue jerry cans that we see in the evacuation centers. One can per family, and you just put one aqua tab and it’s potable also to replace our water filtration na hindi pa dumadating to provide drinking water for our people,” the DOH chief said.

An additional P6.8 million has been alloted for nutrition assistance, along with P1.8 million for psychosocial support to help residents cope with the aftermath of the storm.

Herbosa said the DOH has declared a “Code Blue” alert in Cagayan Valley, Bicol and Ilocos, its highest disaster response level, to ensure rapid mobilization of medical teams and supplies.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas remain on “Code White” alert, keeping health workers ready to assist as needed.

Herbosa reported that most fatalities from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine occurred in the Bicol Region.

Kristine, which exited the PAR at 2 p.m. on Friday, displaced tens of thousands of people due to flooding, with the death toll rising as new reports of victims emerged.

State weather bureau PAGASA warned that Kristine could potentially curve back toward the Philippines, depending on the development of other cyclones.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The retail prices of vegetables in Metro Manila markets have increased by as much as P30 per kilo compared to their prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine exits PAR; new cyclone looms

Kristine exits PAR; new cyclone looms

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has left the Philippine area of responsibility, but another tropical cyclone is set to enter...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands remain stranded at ports

Thousands remain stranded at ports

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Thousands of passengers remain stranded at ports nationwide even as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the Philippine l...
Headlines
fbtw
Rights group hits back at Sara&rsquo;s remarks

Rights group hits back at Sara’s remarks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan hit back at Vice President Sara Duterte’s remarks that she is not the biggest problem of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Acting chair of communist party arrested &ndash; NSC

Acting chair of communist party arrested – NSC

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The acting chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines was arrested on Thursday in a joint military and police operation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mixed adjustments for fuel prices next week

Mixed adjustments for fuel prices next week

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Motorists can expect mixed adjustments across domestic pump prices next week, amid recent developments in the global oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Households with power disruptions down to 360,000 &ndash; Meralco

Households with power disruptions down to 360,000 – Meralco

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
The number of Manila Electric Co. customers that had power disruptions and outages have declined to around 360,000 from a...
Headlines
fbtw
35 Indonesians in Cebu POGO hub deported

35 Indonesians in Cebu POGO hub deported

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Thirty-five Indonesians were deported from the Philippines after they were found working in a Philippine offshore gaming operator...
Headlines
fbtw

10 LGUs conferred 2024 Galing Pook Awards

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos conferred yesterday the 2024 Galing Pook Award on 10 local government units for their innovative programs that help promote environmental sustainability, child protection, education and inclusive...
Headlines
fbtw
New forensic science programs coming to the Philippines

New forensic science programs coming to the Philippines

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
The Philippines plans to increase its pool of forensic experts and medico-legal investigators by bringing in experts...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with