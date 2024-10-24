^

Headlines

17 military aircraft to be used for 'Kristine' rescue, relief operations

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 6:06pm
17 military aircraft to be used for 'Kristine' rescue, relief operations
An aerial view shows a coast guard rescue boat evacuating residents to safer gounds in Polangui town, Albay province South of Manila on October 23, 2024. Torrential rains driven by the storm have turned streets into rivers, submerged entire villages and buried some vehicles up to their door handles in volcanic sediment knocked loose by the downpour.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense has 17 military aircraft ready for deployment to assist communities devastated by flooding from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), an official confirmed Thursday, October 24.

OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas confirmed during a Palace press briefing that the air assets are already stationed at Villamor and Cebu, awaiting safe weather conditions for takeoff. 

"We have 17 air assets prepositioned and readily deployable, weather permitting, as we need to ensure the safety of both our pilots and assets," Posadas said in mixed Filipino and English.

The OCD spokesperson also reported that critical aid is already reaching the flood-stricken Bicol region, with support flowing in from the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) and Eastern Visayas. 

Aid has already reached the towns of Polangui and Libon in Albay, though Posadas acknowledged difficulties in accessing remote barangays.

"With the augmentation from SOLCOM and the Region 8 contingent, we expect that to be a big help," Posadas said.

Heavy rains dumped by Kristine over the past few days have submerged several cities and provinces in the Bicol region. Overwhelmed by the number of distress calls from residents trapped by floodwaters, rescuers from Bicol's disaster risk reduction and management council sounded the alarm for additional rubber boats late Tuesday night.

Responding to residents' call for aid — including from former Vice President Leni Robredo — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that additional rescue boats and other assets are already on their way. These, however, will have to be flown in through airlift due to impassable roads to Bicol.

To anticipate the Philippines' need for more air assets, the Philippines is also finalizing arrangements with neighboring Southeast Asian countries for additional air support. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has initiated discussions with the ambassador of Singapore and representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, Posadas said.

“As we speak, there are certain paperwork and documentations which have to be undertaken... When that's done, I’m sure we will announce if this will already be operationalized,” he said.

Nineteen local government units have declared a state of calamity due to the effects of Kristine, which is set to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow.

The death toll in the Bicol region has risen to 20, according to the regional police. 

vuukle comment

BICOL

DEFENSE

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kristine pounds Bicol, accelerates westward

Kristine pounds Bicol, accelerates westward

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Classes and office work were suspended, flights were canceled and power and water services were disrupted as Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to ‘Kristine'

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
Malacañang has suspended government work and classes at all levels in Luzon on October 24 due to the onslaught of Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace suspends classes, government work in Luzon today

Palace suspends classes, government work in Luzon today

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang suspended classes and government work in Luzon today as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is expected to bring...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI orders price freeze in Kristine calamity areas

DTI orders price freeze in Kristine calamity areas

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
A price freeze on basic goods has been imposed in areas placed under a state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine,...
Headlines
fbtw
Victims face Quiboloy, narrate sexual abuse

Victims face Quiboloy, narrate sexual abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The victims of self-styled son of God Apollo Quiboloy confronted their alleged abuser at the Senate yesterday, saying they...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mindanao press blasts alleged harassment from KOJC members
play

Mindanao press blasts alleged harassment from KOJC members

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
“It came to the point where we were asking, with this beatious, sprawling, 30-hectare property, covered with plastic...
Headlines
fbtw
'Kristine' leaves over 8,000 passengers stranded at ports nationwide

'Kristine' leaves over 8,000 passengers stranded at ports nationwide

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
More than 8,000 passengers were stranded at ports nationwide on Thursday morning, October 24, due to the rough maritime conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Increased rockfall events at Mayon Volcano amid &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;

Increased rockfall events at Mayon Volcano amid ‘Kristine’

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A total of 36 rockfall events occurred at Mayon Volcano over the past two days before Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine”...
Headlines
fbtw
535,000 Meralco consumers experience power interruptions

535,000 Meralco consumers experience power interruptions

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Around 535,000 Meralco customers are experiencing power interruptions due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine’s onslaught....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with