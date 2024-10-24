17 military aircraft to be used for 'Kristine' rescue, relief operations

An aerial view shows a coast guard rescue boat evacuating residents to safer gounds in Polangui town, Albay province South of Manila on October 23, 2024. Torrential rains driven by the storm have turned streets into rivers, submerged entire villages and buried some vehicles up to their door handles in volcanic sediment knocked loose by the downpour.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense has 17 military aircraft ready for deployment to assist communities devastated by flooding from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), an official confirmed Thursday, October 24.

OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas confirmed during a Palace press briefing that the air assets are already stationed at Villamor and Cebu, awaiting safe weather conditions for takeoff.

"We have 17 air assets prepositioned and readily deployable, weather permitting, as we need to ensure the safety of both our pilots and assets," Posadas said in mixed Filipino and English.

The OCD spokesperson also reported that critical aid is already reaching the flood-stricken Bicol region, with support flowing in from the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) and Eastern Visayas.

Aid has already reached the towns of Polangui and Libon in Albay, though Posadas acknowledged difficulties in accessing remote barangays.

"With the augmentation from SOLCOM and the Region 8 contingent, we expect that to be a big help," Posadas said.

Heavy rains dumped by Kristine over the past few days have submerged several cities and provinces in the Bicol region. Overwhelmed by the number of distress calls from residents trapped by floodwaters, rescuers from Bicol's disaster risk reduction and management council sounded the alarm for additional rubber boats late Tuesday night.

Responding to residents' call for aid — including from former Vice President Leni Robredo — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that additional rescue boats and other assets are already on their way. These, however, will have to be flown in through airlift due to impassable roads to Bicol.

To anticipate the Philippines' need for more air assets, the Philippines is also finalizing arrangements with neighboring Southeast Asian countries for additional air support. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has initiated discussions with the ambassador of Singapore and representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, Posadas said.

“As we speak, there are certain paperwork and documentations which have to be undertaken... When that's done, I’m sure we will announce if this will already be operationalized,” he said.

Nineteen local government units have declared a state of calamity due to the effects of Kristine, which is set to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow.

The death toll in the Bicol region has risen to 20, according to the regional police.