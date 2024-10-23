^

Headlines

Witnesses: Ex-mayor Espinosa did not fight back before fatal shooting

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 8:06pm
Witnesses: Ex-mayor Espinosa did not fight back before fatal shooting
Composite photo shows inmate Donald "Dondon" Palermo and jail guard Julito Retana of the Baybay, Leyte Provincial Jail attending the House Quad Committee's ninth hearing into the extrajudicial killings of the Duterte administration's war on drugs on Oct. 22, 2024.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Two witnesses, a jail guard and an inmate, testified before the House Quad Committee, saying that former Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa had no means of fighting back and even pleaded for his life before being fatally shot by police officers.

At the ninth public hearing on Tuesday, October 22, lawmakers summoned inmate Donald "Dondon" Palermo and jail guard Julito Retana from Baybay, Leyte Provincial Jail to share their recollection of how Espinosa was killed in his cell.

In the interpellation of Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District), Retana and Palermo denied the allegations of Superintendent Marvin Marcos that Espinosa carried a gun with him in the jail. 

Palermo, who was in a nearby cell with a clear view of those entering and exiting Espinosa’s cell, even said that he believes the gun was planted by police officers.

Marcos, in the previous hearing, cited this as justification for issuing a search warrant against Espinosa, who was already detained. He also claimed that police suspected the former mayor of possessing crystal meth, or shabu.

Outside the jail facility

At 3 a.m. of Nov. 5, 2016, the day Espinosa was killed, Retana said he remembers three police cars approaching the detention facility’s gate and forcing themselves to enter. 

The police, identifying themselves as members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), demanded entry, claiming to have a search warrant — though Retana said they never showed it to him. 

Despite handing over the keys that could open the gate and other doors in the provincial jail, Retana recounted how the CIDG officers forced their way in, broke down the gate, and ordered the jail guards to kneel and "face the wall."

He estimates around five gunshots were fired inside the facility, which he heard from the jail’s perimeter. Even after the killing, Retana said the police officers did not leave all at once.

When the cadaver bags were taken out near noon that day, the jail guard said one contained Espinosa’s body, as they learned from his grieving family outside. The second cadaver bag, identified as Raul Yap’s, was confirmed by inmates.  

Espinosa's son, Kerwin, previously informed the committee that, according to his sources, Yap embraced the former mayor before he was shot.

RELATED: Kerwin Espinosa: Bato Dela Rosa forced me to confess, implicate De Lima in drug trade

Both Retana and Palermo, however, said that Espinosa and Yap were in separate cells. 

While this particular information did not align with Kerwin’s, Luistro said the testimonies of Retana and Palermo only “bolsters the fact that there is no chance at all for Mayor Espinosa to fight back against the operatives.”

Inside the jail facility

Palermo recalled how chaos broke out in the provincial jail early in the morning of November 5, 2016. Initially, it was quiet, but then three masked individuals wearing bonnets entered and noticed the CCTV.

He assumed they had disabled it when they left briefly because, upon their return, the CCTV’s light had already gone out. The three masked operatives were then seen breaking the lock on Espinosa’s cell. 

Palermo then heard the former mayor cry, “Sir, maawa po kayo, Sir. Kahit pa talim wala ‘yun dito sa loob. (Sir, please have mercy, Sir. Not even a sharp object can be found here inside.)”  

At one point, Espinosa asked the operatives if he could urinate, but they responded, "Huwag ka nang maihi" (Don’t urinate anymore).

Then came two gunshots, which the inmate said occurred around the same time shots were fired near Yap's cell. The masked individuals were heard shouting “Lumaban! (He fought back!)” repeatedly, after shooting the two detainees. 

Palermo said he even remembers how the man who shot Espinosa made eye contact with him after removing his bonnet. 

It was then that Palermo realized the operative was no longer carrying his firearm — even the one strapped to his thigh was gone. He suspects these guns were the ones later planted in the cells of Espinosa and Yap.

Reinvestigating the slay 

The testimonies of Retana and Palermo recount the details and circumstances of Espinosa’s slay. Lawmakers, however, questioned why no investigation was conducted by the jail guards themselves as well as the validity of the search warrant. 

According to Retana, they only relied on the police's investigation. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Partylist) reminded the committee that the Supreme Court's January 2021 ruling found that the search warrants applied for by police major Leo Laraga were improperly endorsed by two judges, who were later fined and given a  “stern warning.” 

They failed to comply with the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) Circular No. 88-2016, which outlines the proper procedures for endorsing or authorizing search warrants by heads of law enforcement organizations.

Philippine National Police (CIDG) Director General Nicolas Torre III assured the House committee that they have initiated an investigation into Espinosa's murder and are currently reexamining the relevant documents.

vuukle comment

EJKS

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

KERWIN ESPINOSA

ROLANDO ESPINOSA

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kristine gains strength, to hit Northern Luzon

Kristine gains strength, to hit Northern Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
Tropical Storm Kristine was forecast to strengthen before it makes landfall over Northern Luzon tonight or early tomorrow...
Headlines
fbtw
Espenido retracts drug claims vs De Lima, says Bato forced implication

Espenido retracts drug claims vs De Lima, says Bato forced implication

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Police lieutenant colonel Jovie Espenido accused Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa of forcing him to testify against former Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Luzon on October 23

Walang Pasok: Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Luzon on October 23

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang suspended government work and classes in Luzon for Wednesday, October 23, due to Tropical Storm Kristi...
Headlines
fbtw
Rescue boats en route to Bicol amid severe flooding from 'Kristine' &ndash; Marcos

Rescue boats en route to Bicol amid severe flooding from 'Kristine' – Marcos

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Wednesday morning, October 23, that rescue boats and other essential assets are on...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on alleged abuses of Quiboloy
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on alleged abuses of Quiboloy

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has resumed the inquiry into the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stranded passengers due to 'Kristine' climbs to 7,000

Stranded passengers due to 'Kristine' climbs to 7,000

4 hours ago
Around 7,000 passengers have been stranded in ports across Luzon and Visayas due to inclement weather brought by Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
'Davao Model' exposed: Ex-PNP officer Leonardo validates drug war reward system

'Davao Model' exposed: Ex-PNP officer Leonardo validates drug war reward system

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Retired police colonel Edilberto Leonardo, who had repeatedly denied that the Duterte administration implemented a reward...
Headlines
fbtw
Betrayed by her faith: Ex-KOJC member details years of Quiboloy&rsquo;s sexual abuse

Betrayed by her faith: Ex-KOJC member details years of Quiboloy’s sexual abuse

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Teresita Valdehueza was only 17 years old when she saw the Kingdom of Jesus Christ as a way to serve God. All of that changed...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with