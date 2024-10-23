PNP findings: Quiboloy suspected of sexually exploiting 200 women

Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy faces senators for the first time during the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Human trafficking suspect and church founder Apollo Quiboloy may have sexually exploited up to 200 women, according to the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) preliminary findings.

This was bared as the the Senate resumed its investigation during the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine into Quiboloy’s alleged abuse and trafficking. More witnesses came forward to recount their experiences of abuse within the Quiboloy-led Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), with many opting to reveal their identities.

Davao City Police Chief Hansel Marantan said the PNP’s preliminary investigation estimates that Quiboloy’s victims of sexual exploitation number “around 200 women.”

“Currently, PNP identified 68 female personalities, of different ages, whom were victims of Quiboloy’s sexual exploitation,” Marantan said.

According to Marantan, victims were groomed over time, prepared for sexual exploitation in a process that spanned years and generations.

Investigators believe Quiboloy targeted around 1,000 women, mirroring the biblical story of King Solomon, who had 700 wives and concubines.

To accomplish this, Quiboloy allegedly employed the "Angels of Death," a private army used to instill fear in church members.

Quiboloy is facing child abuse and sexual trafficking charges in the Philippines, and he is also wanted for human trafficking and cash smuggling in the United States.

Early and prolonged grooming. A former KOJC member, using the alias “Marie,” recounted being groomed for 10 years to serve Quiboloy and how she was prepared to give him her body.

Marie joined the KOJC when she was 12 years old and was eventually brought into Quiboloy’s private circle. In one instance, she was ordered to massage Quiboloy’s feet along with other women.

Marie eventually escaped to pursue her studies. On the day of her escape, a fellow member informed her that all the allegations of sexual abuse against Quiboloy were true and that she was meant to be his next victim.

Marie’s testimony aligns with the PNP’s findings, which indicate that women were drawn into Quiboloy’s inner circle and brainwashed into sexual submission.

Other investigations

Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, now the acting director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, was the police general tasked with serving Quiboloy’s warrant at the KOJC compound.

During the hearing, Torre hinted that their investigation had uncovered connections to another controversy but did not provide details.

"We believe there is a possibility that the Senate and Congressional investigations into extrajudicial killings (EJK) will intersect," Torre said.

The Senate is set to examine the Philippine drug war and EJKs with Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III leading the inquiry.

The PNP also found that the KOJC has largely been overselling their numbers. While the KOJC claimed to have around 8 million followers, Quiboloy stated during the hearing that they had 7 million members and partners.

However, the PNP found that only around 8,000 members were active.

The PNP is also investigating Quiboloy and the KOJC for potential money laundering and tax evasion.

Money laundering and tax evasion. Marantan also said that one of the PNP’s ways forward is a “financial investigation [into] possible money laundering cases committed by Quiboloy and KOJC.”

He also mentioned that they are looking into possible tax evasion by KOJC and its associated businesses.

The PNP is also probing the legality of schools owned and operated by the KOJC, such as the Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. Integrated Basic Education.