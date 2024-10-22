Marcos sees ‘complex’ challenges as PCG celebrates 123rd anniversary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, leads the 123rd Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) founding anniversary at PCG headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista were also in attendance.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has its work cut out for it as it celebrates its 123rd Anniversary, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, October 22.

The PCG, who is on the frontlines of Manila’s maritime territorial dispute with Beijing over the West Philippine Sea, celebrated 123 years with Marcos reaffirming his administration’s support for them.

“As we look ahead, we must recognize that the challenges you face are growing more complex. Climate change, rising sea levels, and geopolitical tensions mean that the stakes have never been higher. Patrolling a coastline that spans over 37 million kilometers and watching over our Exclusive Economic Zone is no small feat,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that as tensions rise, it is the PCG’s job to maintain calm while enforcing maritime law.

“You are the vigilant stewards of peace and order upon our seas, ensuring that the rule of law prevails across our waters. In the face of tension, it is your calm resolve that prevents disputes from turning into conflicts, demonstrating to the world that embracing dialogue and cooperation is the true essence of strength,” Marcos said.

Tensions over the West Philippine Sea have intensified during Marcos’ term, as the administration has doubled down on the Philippines’ claim over the disputed waterways.

China has taken this as an affront to its own sovereignty, despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that upheld the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“This administration reaffirms its support to efforts that will improve your fleet and our air assets as well, to maritime domain awareness, weapons capability, and necessary infrastructure development. This will boost your capacity to respond to any operations,” Marcos said.

During the ceremony, Marcos handed awards to 14 PCG personnel and crews.

Here are the awards handed out during the ceremony: