Marcos sees ‘complex’ challenges as PCG celebrates 123rd anniversary

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 5:38pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, leads the 123rd Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) founding anniversary at PCG headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista were also in attendance.
The Philippine STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has its work cut out for it as it celebrates its 123rd Anniversary, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, October 22.

The PCG, who is on the frontlines of Manila’s maritime territorial dispute with Beijing over the West Philippine Sea, celebrated 123 years with Marcos reaffirming his administration’s support for them. 

“As we look ahead, we must recognize that the challenges you face are growing more complex. Climate change, rising sea levels, and geopolitical tensions mean that the stakes have never been higher. Patrolling a coastline that spans over 37 million kilometers and watching over our Exclusive Economic Zone is no small feat,” Marcos said. 

Marcos said that as tensions rise, it is the PCG’s job to maintain calm while enforcing maritime law.

“You are the vigilant stewards of peace and order upon our seas, ensuring that the rule of law prevails across our waters. In the face of tension, it is your calm resolve that prevents disputes from turning into conflicts, demonstrating to the world that embracing dialogue and cooperation is the true essence of strength,” Marcos said. 

Tensions over the West Philippine Sea have intensified during Marcos’ term, as the administration has doubled down on the Philippines’ claim over the disputed waterways.

China has taken this as an affront to its own sovereignty, despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that upheld the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.  

“This administration reaffirms its support to efforts that will improve your fleet and our air assets as well, to maritime domain awareness, weapons capability, and necessary infrastructure development. This will boost your capacity to respond to any operations,” Marcos said. 

During the ceremony, Marcos handed awards to 14 PCG personnel and crews. 

Here are the awards handed out during the ceremony: 

  • Coast Guard of District of the Year: Coast Guard District Palawan 
  • Coast Guard Station of the Year A: Coast Guard Station Batangas 
  • Coast Guard Station of the Year B: Coast Guard Station Malacañang 
  • Coast Guard Station of the Year C: Coast Guard Station Cavite 
  • Coast Guard Non-officer of the year: PO1 Totoh Jailani  
  • Coast Guard Non-uniformed personnel of the year: Marianne Arias PhD  
  • 97-Meter Vessel of the Year: BRP Teresa Magbanua 
  • 50-Meter Vessel of the Year: BRP Francisco Dagohoy 
  • 44-meter Vessel of the Year: BRP Cabra 
  • 30-meter Vessel of the Year: DA BFAR 
  • 24-meter Vessel of the Year: BRP Boracay 
  • Coast Guard Lighthouse Keeper of the Year: LK1 Geoffrey Dasas 
  • PCG Aircraft of the Year: PCG BN Islander 251 
  • Best Auxiliary District: CGAD STL  

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
