^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 11:06am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kristine enters PAR, may become typhoon

Kristine enters PAR, may become typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Tropical Depression Kristine entered the Philippine area of responsibility and is expected to intensify into a typhoon and...
Headlines
fbtw
17 Abus get life terms for 2000 Sipadan kidnapping

17 Abus get life terms for 2000 Sipadan kidnapping

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
A Taguig court has convicted 17 members of the Abu Sayyaf group over the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of 19 foreigners...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm turns over land-grabbing evidence to OSG

Quad comm turns over land-grabbing evidence to OSG

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Pieces of documentary evidence have been turned over by the House of Representatives quad committee to the Office of the Solicitor...
Headlines
fbtw
No joint Senate probe with House quad comm

No joint Senate probe with House quad comm

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
As senators prepare their own investigation on extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, they have made it...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to ‘Kristine'

7 hours ago
Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 22, due to tropical cyclone&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Kristine' now a tropical storm

'Kristine' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Cyclone Kristine (international name: Trami) reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Ampatuan convicted in P393 million graft case

Ampatuan convicted in P393 million graft case

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Former Maguindanao governor Sajid Islam Ampatuan, now vice mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in the province, may lose...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No let up in OVP confidential fund probe&rsquo;

‘No let up in OVP confidential fund probe’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
A lawmaker has given assurance that there will be “no let up” in the House of Representatives’ investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
TikTok bans political ads

TikTok bans political ads

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Candidates in the 2025 elections cannot use short-form video platform TikTok for their campaign.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with