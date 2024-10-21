^

Headlines

Marcos urged to renew clemency appeal for Veloso after Indonesia's leadership change 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 5:18pm
Marcos urged to renew clemency appeal forÂ Veloso after Indonesia's leadership changeÂ 
President Marcos greets Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto at Malacañang on September 20, 2024
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Calls are mounting for the Philippine government to press for Mary Jane Veloso's clemency anew after Indonesia swore in a new president last week for the first time in a decade.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the inauguration of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday, October 20 — an event that lawyer Edre Olalia said should prompt the president to seek Veloso's release from Indonesia's new leaders based on humanitarian grounds.

Veloso was jailed, and then later sentenced to death, after being unwittingly duped into carrying drugs at an Indonesian airport in 2010. Five years later, she was spared from execution at the eleventh hour after then-President Benigno Aquino III made a direct appeal to then-President Joko Widodo.  

"On the part of the Philippine government, I think it's a good time to renew the call for any form of clemency for our distressed kababayan who has been in jail since 2010," said Olalia, who is among Veloso's lawyers in the Philippines. 

"That's a long time already given that she — on the basis of the facts in our — is a victim of human trafficking. She deserves to go home," Olalia told Philstar.com.

Veloso's case in Indonesia is technically terminated as her plea has been denied, Olalia said, which is why the campaign for her clemency is "grounded more for the greater reason of humanitarian considerations and not so much on legal grounds."

The human rights lawyer emphasized that Marcos and Prabowo, both heads of state, have the capacity to resolve the matter politically. "A lot of things that are traditionally and customarily are difficult to attain in the legal venues can be resolved in the political sphere," he added.

In January, Widodo vowed to reexamine the case of Veloso after a direct appeal from Marcos during the Indonesian leader's three-day visit to Manila. 

However, the Philippines was also told that the Indonesian government was "waiting for the decision of the Philippine court" on a case filed against Veloso's recruiters, which served as the basis for Indonesia to suspend Veloso's execution in 2015.

This marked the Philippines' last publicly reported high-level attempt to convince Widodo to free Veloso, who human rights groups insist is ultimately a victim of human trafficking and was deprived of her right to a fair trial.

In March 2023, Widodo granted a rare pardon to a domestic worker jailed for two decades on drug smuggling charges, sparking renewed hope for Veloso’s case.

Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was sworn in as vice president also on Sunday.

Slow progress. For migrant workers' group Migrante International, Veloso and her family have been wronged by the painstakingly slow progress on the human trafficking and illegal recruitment case against Veloso's recruiters in the Philippines, which were initiated nine years ago.

In a separate case, recruiters Maria Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao were found guilty by a Nueva Ecija court of large-scale illegal recruitment of three other women in 2019. They were sentenced to life imprisonment. 

"The Marcos Jr. administration must do away with its sluggishness and delays that are tantamount to years of denying justice for Mary Jane," said Joanna Concepcion, chairperson of Migrante International. 

"In future talks with Prabowo, the [Philippine] government must demonstrate a sense of urgency and political will to secure Mary Jane’s freedom and bring her home to her family," Concepcion told Philstar.com.

Olalia said they are waiting for the court and the Philippine justice and foreign affairs departments to finalize with their Indonesian counterparts the schedule for taking Veloso's deposition from Indonesia.

"That is the remaining element in the large-scale human trafficking, estafa and large-scale illegal recruitment [case] in Nueva Ecija... It's just a matter of locking in the exact date," Olalia said.

The lawyer said Veloso's private prosecutors and the Department of Justice have "very good coordination" on Veloso's case.

It has been four years since the Supreme Court ruled with finality to allow Veloso to testify against her recruiters through a deposition observed by a local judge. 

Prabowo's time. Concepcion expressed hope that Prabowo — a former military general accused of rights abuses — would "demonstrate compassion and wisdom" and "set an example of commitment to combating human trafficking" in Southeast Asia by granting Veloso's release.

Rep. Marissa Magsino (OFW Partylist) also hopes the new Indonesian leader will be open to dialogue and cooperation regarding Veloso's case.

"I respectfully urge your government to take into account the deeper context—the reasons, the full story, and the facts surrounding Mary Jane’s case," Magsino said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

"She should not be left to carry the burden of proving her innocence or face these dire consequences on her own," she added.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

INDONESIA

MARCOS

MARY JANE VELOSO

MIGRANT WORKERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara needs psychological assessment &ndash; lawmakers

VP Sara needs psychological assessment – lawmakers

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The “disturbing and childish” temper and arrogance displayed by Vice President Sara Duterte during her two-hour...
Headlines
fbtw
FBI joins hunt for abducted American vlogger in Zamboanga
play

FBI joins hunt for abducted American vlogger in Zamboanga

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
FBI agents have coordinated with the Sibuco municipality to join the search for the missing American vlogger Elliot Eastman,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ chief: Sara Duterte&rsquo;s remark to throw Marcos Sr.'s body in sea violates Revised Penal Code
play

DOJ chief: Sara Duterte’s remark to throw Marcos Sr.'s body in sea violates Revised Penal Code

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“Desecration of the dead yan. May violation sa Revised Penal Code yun. Hindi rin nakakatawa yun eh," Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to ‘Kristine'

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, October 21, due to the effects of Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside PAR to turn into typhoon

LPA outside PAR to turn into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility will develop into a typhoon and was expected to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate committee of whole drug war probe not feasible &mdash; Pimentel

Senate committee of whole drug war probe not feasible — Pimentel

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole will not investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, Senate Minority...
Headlines
fbtw
'AI ba 'to?': Pimentel advises Sara Duterte to seek help after fiery tirade

'AI ba 'to?': Pimentel advises Sara Duterte to seek help after fiery tirade

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
“Nagulat ako, sabi ko ‘AI (artificial intelligence) ba ito?’ Hindi naman, totoo pala, so it’s really...
Headlines
fbtw
OSG urged to probe land titles registered to Chinese nationals

OSG urged to probe land titles registered to Chinese nationals

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The House quadcom requested the Office of Solicitor General (OSG) on Monday, October 21, to initiate its own investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Joint naval drills prepares Philippines, 5 nations for 'evolving maritime security challenges'

Joint naval drills prepares Philippines, 5 nations for 'evolving maritime security challenges'

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A six-country joint naval exercise led by the Philippines and the United States concluded last week with a display of enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with