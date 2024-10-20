^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 9:23am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG: Philippines is sole ASEAN member fighting back vs China aggression

PCG: Philippines is sole ASEAN member fighting back vs China aggression

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
As China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions” at sea continue, the Philippines appears...
Headlines
fbtw
More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Months before the official start of the campaign period, Naga City is starting to become an important stop for candidates...
Headlines
fbtw

Sweeping reforms urged in PNP, PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
President Marcos should initiate sweeping reforms in the country’s law enforcement sector in light of recent allegations of corruption and abuses of Philippine National Police officers in the anti-drug campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa still willing to lead Senate drug war probe

Dela Rosa still willing to lead Senate drug war probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa yesterday renewed his willingness to lead the Senate drug war investigation even though his colleagues...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

By Christine Boton | 10 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed 16 complaints for falsification of public documents, perjury and violations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DA, FAO collaborate to strengthen food security

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has met with the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization in a bid to strengthen collaboration towards food security.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, France strengthen marine conservation cooperation efforts

Philippines, France strengthen marine conservation cooperation efforts

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Philippines and France are taking steps to strengthen cooperation in ensuring marine conservation, with key government...
Headlines
fbtw
Richard Gomez files bill banning soda in government offices

Richard Gomez files bill banning soda in government offices

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez is proposing legislation that will ban soda and other sugary drinks in all government offices to...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Programs insulated from politics

DSWD: Programs insulated from politics

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
With the upcoming midterm polls in 2025, the Department of Social Welfare and Development assured the public that policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with