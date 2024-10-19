PNP readies ops vs ‘guerrilla’ POGOs

Vignettes of the office space inside an offshore gaming company in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — With the disintegration of Philippine offshore gaming operators, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is gearing up for operations against guerrilla-type POGOs in the country.

PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said they expect the people behind POGOs to continue their operations on a smaller scale.

“The illegal POGOs will have guerrilla operations in small residential areas or subdivisions. That’s where they will go,” she said.

Fajardo said the PNP is regularly coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in operations against illegal POGOs.

“We have the STG Skimmer purposely for the manhunt and operation against POGOs,” she said, referring to a special task group created in July.

President Marcos has banned POGOs in the country and gave them until the end of the year to wind up operations following the spate of crimes such as human trafficking, kidnaping and murder within the industry.

Fajardo said it is also not surprising that some Filipinos are involved with illegal POGOs, noting people behind the industry have hired locals.

“We have rescued may Filipinos because they are used for familiarity in the area and for the language barrier,” she said.

Guo bail petition

At least 14 witnesses will be presented in the petition for bail of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo in the qualified trafficking case being tried by the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 167, her lawyer Nicole Jamilla said on Thursday.

In an interview with ANC, Jamilla said under the ‘continuous trial rule,’ the court has 30 calendar days within which to decide on Guo’s petition for bail.

Jamilla said it is the prosecution’s burden to prove in court that the evidence against Guo’s guilt is strong and the bail has no basis.

She said Guo and the other accused attended the hearing through video-conferencing as was the rule of the court.

She added that the court has scheduled a marathon hearing of Guo’s petition for bail to Oct. 22 and 23.

Guo is under trial for charges of qualified trafficking under Section 4 (1) in relation to Sections 6 (c), (d), and (i) of RA 9208, as amended by RA 10364 and RA 11862. — Jose Rodel Clapano, Ric Sapnu, Mark Ernest Villeza