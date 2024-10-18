Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 — DOH

Residents from Bulelak Street in Malanday, Marikina City carry their pets, children, and belongings as they evacuate after the Marikina River breached the third alarm due to #CarinaPH and the southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, October 18, a total of 5,835 leptospirosis cases as of October 5, reflecting a 16% increase from the 5,050 cases logged during the same period last year.

Leptospirosis cases more than doubled from September 8 to 21, with 774 new infections recorded during this period, compared to 381 cases in the preceding two weeks from August 25 to September 7.

Deaths. The case fatality rate, or the percentage of deaths relative to confirmed cases, stands at 8.72%, with 509 deaths reported. This is 10.7% lower than the 570 deaths recorded during the same period in 2023.

Of the Philippines’ 18 regions, 14 saw an increase in leptospirosis cases in the three to four weeks leading up to October 5. The four regions that did not experience an increase were the following:

Region VII (Central Visayas)

Region X (Northern Mindanao)

Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN)

Region XIII (Caraga)

What is leptospirosis?

According to the DOH, leptospirosis is a disease caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which is commonly found in the urine of infected animals.

Rodents, cows, pigs and dogs are among the carriers of this bacteria, contaminating land and water sources.

A person may be infected with leptospirosis through:

Contaminated water entering the eyes, nose or mouth.

Consumption of contaminated food and water

Exposure of open wounds to contaminated water, such as floods.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person may start to feel ill within 2 to 30 days following exposure to Leptospira. This can last from days to weeks if treated immediately.

Symptoms. Symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, chills, headache, leg pain, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, rash, yellowing of the skin or jaundice, and red eyes.

The CDC also said that individuals diagnosed with leptospirosis may experience kidney or liver failure, as well as swelling of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, if left untreated.

Prevention. The DOH advised the public to avoid swimming in contaminated water or floodwaters to prevent leptospirosis infection.

“As we expect more rain to come, we must always be mindful of what to do especially if there is flooding. Avoid floodwaters as much as possible,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

If swimming in floodwaters is unavoidable, Herbosa emphasized the importance of seeking immediate medical consultation.

Other preventive measures DOH listed include wearing closed and protective footwear like gloves, proper garbage disposal and handwashing.

“It is better to be healthy after a visit to the health center than be admitted later for dialysis at a hospital because of Leptospirosis,” Herbosa said.