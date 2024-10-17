^

House OKs P3.2 billion for Pag-asa airport expansion

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
October 17, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —  The House of Representatives has allotted P3.2 billion for the expansion of the airport on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in a bid to further boost the country’s external defense system.

“Investing in our military not only supports our soldiers but also strengthens our national security and sovereignty. This also underscores our commitment to protect our territorial integrity,” Rep. Zaldy Co, chairman of the House appropriations committee, said.

He said this will be an augmentation to the 2025 funding for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as the country bolsters its military capabilities in defending against intrusions of China in the country’s western seaboard.

This will “complete the airport expansion on Pag-asa Island, along with a shelter port in Lawak, Palawan,” he said.

The AFP will also gain P8.44 billion in additional funding to increase the daily subsistence allowance of military personnel. Once approved, the daily subsistence of soldiers will increase to P250 or a 67 percent hike from previous levels.

The extra funding for enlisted men’s subsistence was initiated by Speaker Martin Romualdez in response to appeals by personnel. “Our soldiers deserve the extra allowance. This is a small price to pay for their sacrifice and for defending our country from both internal and external threats,” he said.

“The steadfastness of our uniformed personnel in protecting our territorial integrity and remaining non-partisan amidst political noise is truly commendable. Your unwavering duty as sentinels of our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea and beyond is a stabilizing force for our nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, China denied that a Chinese maritime militia vessel “deliberately sideswiped” Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) boats on Oct. 11, as Beijing accused the Philippines of sailing “dangerously” in its waters.

“China urges the Philippines to earnestly respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and stop any actions that might complicate the situation,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news conference on Tuesday.

However, BFAR spokesman Nazario Briguera maintained that the videos taken during the incident contradicts China’s denial of deliberately sideswiping the BFAR boats.

“The video that we released would tell what really transpired during the incident. We will just stick to the facts as to what happened. In terms of where it happened, it is well within the Philippine territorial waters,” Briguera added.

Briguera also countered China’s claim that the Philippines was sailing dangerously in its waters.

“That part of the West Philippine Sea where the incident happened is within territorial waters of the Philippines, taking into account it’s actually 5.1 nautical miles south southwest of Pag-asa Island and well within the island’s 12 nautical miles territorial waters,” Briguera said.

According to the BFAR report, at around 7:45 a.m. on Oct 11, as BRP Datu Cabaylo was slowly approaching Pag-asa Island, Chinese maritime militia vessel with bow number 00108 deliberately sideswiped the Datu Cabaylo at the starboard bow (front right portion).

It added that prior to this, the Chinese militia vessel conducted dangerous maneuvers and tried to block the path of Datu Cabaylo. –  Pia Lee-Brago, Bella Cariaso

