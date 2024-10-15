^

Headlines

QC court junks case vs teacher over ‘VIP’ convoy traffic video

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 7:38pm
QC court junks case vs teacher over â��VIPâ�� convoy traffic video
This Nov. 21, 2023 photo shows Janus Munar and his lawyer Chel Diokno showing a counter-affidavit to be filed before the Quezon City prosecutor's office.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court has dismissed the case against a school teacher who uploaded a video showing a police officer saying that Vice President Sara Duterte's convoy was causing a traffic jam along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

In a four-page order dated September 30 but only released to the media on Tuesday, October 15, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 104 ruled that the allegations in the information filed against Janus Munar were defective.

The alleged violation is under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code:

Unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances. - The penalty of arresto mayor and a fine ranging from P200 to P1,000 pesos shall be imposed upon:

1. Any person who by means of printing, lithography, or any other means of publication shall publish or cause to be published as news any false news which may endanger the public order, or cause damage to the interest or credit of the State;

2. Any person who by the same means, or by words, utterances or speeches shall encourage disobedience to the law or to the constituted authorities or praise, justify, or extol any act punished by law;

3. Any person who shall maliciously publish or cause to be published any official resolution or document without proper authority, or before they have been published officially; or

4. Any person who shall print, publish, or distribute or cause to be printed, published, or distributed books, pamphlets, periodicals, or leaflets which do not bear the real printer's name, or which are classified as anonymous.

According to the court, the alleged crime, which violated the Revised Penal Code and was filed by Executive Master Sergeant Verdo Pantollano, "suffers from a defect."

The court explained that the mere act of publication is not enough to establish a crime; the publication must be classified as "news."

The court noted that the phrase "further propagate" in the amended information filed by Pantollano implied that the traffic incident itself caused the public disturbance, and that the accused's act of uploading the video only escalated the disruption.

Despite the prosecution being given the opportunity to amend the complaint, the revised information remained flawed, suffering from the same issues as the original.

What happened before

In October of last year, a portion of Commonwealth Avenue was blocked by a Quezon City police officer to allow a convoy to pass through.

In a video recorded by a motorist, the officer directing traffic said, "May dadaan po tayong VIP. Si VP. Ko-cross lang po saglit."

(We have a VIP passing through. It's the vice president. They’ll just cross briefly.)

However, the Office of the Vice President denied that Vice President Duterte was in the convoy.

Munar posted this video on Facebook, which led Pantollano to file a complaint against the teacher.

Following the court’s dismissal of the charges, Chel Diokno, Munar’s lawyer, praised the court’s decision, calling it a victory for justice and accountability over the abuse of power.

“Magsilbi sanang aral ito sa mga awtoridad na huwag abusuhin ang batas para gipitin ang mga tao na gusto lamang ng pananagutan mula sa mga opisyal ng pamahalaan,” Diokno said in a statement.

(May this serve as a lesson to authorities not to abuse the law to oppress those who are simply seeking accountability from government officials.)

vuukle comment

CHEL DIOKNO

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

REGIONAL TRIAL COURT

SARA DUTERTE

TEACHER

TRAFFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

73% of Pinoys won’t support pro-China candidates – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
A large majority of Filipinos are not inclined to support those who are deemed “pro-China candidates” in the May 2025 midterm elections, according to a commissioned survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese vessel 'sideswipes' Philippine patrol boat near Pag-asa Island

Chinese vessel 'sideswipes' Philippine patrol boat near Pag-asa Island

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
A Chinese maritime militia vessel "deliberately sideswiped" a Philippine patrol boat conducting a routine maritime patrol...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;I know he is being coerced&rsquo;: De Lima says on Espinosa's previous illegal drug trade claims

‘I know he is being coerced’: De Lima says on Espinosa's previous illegal drug trade claims

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Former senator Leila de Lima backed claims that it was police chief-turned-senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, acting under...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Filipinos won't back pro-China candidates in 2025 polls &ndash; survey

Most Filipinos won't back pro-China candidates in 2025 polls – survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Most Filipinos are opposed to supporting electoral candidates with pro-China agendas, a survey found.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Indonesia&rsquo;s largest naval training ship docks in Manila &nbsp;

Indonesia’s largest naval training ship docks in Manila  

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The ship's visit also aims to strengthen the traditionally close ties between the Philippines and Indonesia, especially in defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The House joint committee has invited former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
17 foreign nationals nabbed due to cybercrime activities

17 foreign nationals nabbed due to cybercrime activities

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In a statement on Tuesday, October 15, the bureau, with the help of the local police, arrested 15 Chinese nationals, one Malaysian...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration nabs 2 Chinese fugitives wanted by China

Immigration nabs 2 Chinese fugitives wanted by China

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Immigration officers flagged their records during routine document processing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, resulting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with