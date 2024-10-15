^

17 foreign nationals nabbed due to cybercrime activities

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 2:14pm
17 foreign nationals nabbed due to cybercrime activities
NBI Director Jaime Santiago with the 17 foreign nationals arrested due to cybercrime activities.
National Bureau of Investigation livestream / Screenshot by Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested 17 foreign nationals involved in large-scale online scamming activities on Friday, October 11.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 15, the bureau, with the help of the local police, arrested 15 Chinese nationals, one Malaysian and one Taiwanese, who were caught red-handed while engaged in illegal operations in Makati City.

The warrant for the operation was issued by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 147, leading to the search of a property at No. 3840 Mascardo Street, Tejeros, Makati City, where the foreign nationals were arrested.

Upon searching the premises, operatives discovered numerous live electronic devices, including desktop computers, laptops and mobile phones, all of which were actively being used for illegal online activities.

Forensic examination of the devices revealed evidence of social engineering schemes, unauthorized access and other forms of computer-related fraud.

Despite the initial findings, the seized items will be subjected to further forensic examination. 

According to the bureau, the group’s activities violated Republic Act 12010 (Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act) and Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

In a press conference on Tuesday, NBI chief Jaime Santiago said most of the victims of these foreign nationals are also foreingers. 

"Most of their victims are fellow Chinese and foreigners. The investigation into their activities involves financial scams, love scams... they do everything they can to deceive people," he said. 

