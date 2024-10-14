^

DOJ to probe drug war killings if House refers report or complaint filed

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 10:14am
DOJ to probe drug war killings if House refers report or complaint filed
Former PCSO general manager attends congressional public hearing on extrajudicial killings on Sept. 27, 2024.
House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — A preliminary investigation and a case build-up concerning the killings of high-profile figures during former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war will be initiated once the House of Representatives refers its report or an individual files a complaint, the Department of Justice said on Sunday, October 13.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez was asked whether the DOJ would conduct a probe into the killing of high-profile figures following revelations by former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager and former Cebu City police chief Royina Garma during the eighth House Quad Committee hearing. Garma stated that Tanauan Mayor Antonio Halili, who was killed in July 2018, was shot by a sniper from a team of police officers.

In response, Vasquez clarified that for the DOJ to initiate an investigation, the House must formally refer its committee reports and any related affidavits. He added that a private individual can file a complaint directly with the agency to begin a probe.

“Here, it could be the police or private complainants. There must be an initiatory process,” Vasquez said. 

Last October 11, Garma in her affidavit also said that the former president had asked her to implement the "Davao Model" on a nationwide scale, which included a reward system for police officers based on the number of drug suspects they killed.

The former PCSO chief explained that the Davao Model is a three-tiered reward system for police officers. They can receive either a commendation, funding for "planned operations,” or reimbursements for operational costs.

Garma has been tagged as the alleged mastermind of the killings of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga in 2020 and three alleged Chinese drug lords in 2016.

Meanwhile, in an interview with DZBB on Sunday, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte said that it is at the DOJ's discretion to determine whether Royina Garma can serve as a state witness, should cases be filed.

“Siguro titimbangin muna ng DOJ 'yung kanyang ini-reveal niyang information kung qualified ba siya to be state witness or to be a beneficiary of the witness protection program ng ating gobyerno,” Barbers said in an interview with DZBB.

(The DOJ would probably weigh the information she revealed if she is qualified to be a state witness or to be a beneficiary of the government's witness protection program of our government.)

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DRUG WAR

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MAYOR HALILI

PCSO

RODRIGO DUTERTE

ROYINA GARMA
