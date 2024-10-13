P20,000 to P1 million price tag on drug suspects' heads — Garma

Members of police Scene of the Crime Operative (SOCO) examine a dead suspected drug pusher killed during a drug buy-bust operation by police along a rail line in Caloocan City suburban Manila on early September 30, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on September 30 drew a parallel with his deadly crime war and Hitler's massacre of Jews, as he said he was "happy to slaughter" millions of drug addicts.

MANILA, Philippines — Retired police colonel Royina Garma said that policemen received P20,000 to P1 million for every drug suspect killed during last Friday’s hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives.

“From what I understand, starting P20,000 to P1 million but I am not familiar with the bracketing,” she replied when asked by Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel.

Garma also revealed that at a meeting in May 2016, then-President Rodrigo Duterte instructed her to help find a Philippine National Police (PNP) officer to lead a national anti-drug task force modelled after the scheme Duterte enforced in Davao.

“The Davao model involves three levels of payments or rewards. First is the reward if the suspect is killed. Second is the funding of planned operations. Third is the refund of operational expenses,” she said.

Garma claimed she then recommended National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, her upperclassman at the PNP Academy and who was then with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Leonardo was soon brought into the fold and tasked with forming a specialized task force, following a meeting with Duterte.

According to Garma, Leonardo’s role expanded, and a formal proposal for the task force’s operations was submitted to Duterte through his trusted aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go also

“Leonardo subsequently informed me that he had prepared a proposal, routed through Bong Go, outlining the task force’s operations, which would encompass Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” she added.

Garma claimed her decision to come clean and spill the beans on Duterte was motivated by her deep commitment to truth and a desire to help reform the PNP.

She said after a week of reflection, she felt compelled to speak the truth and contribute to efforts at restoring public trust in the PNP.

“I realize the truth will always set us free, Mr. Chair, and at least I will be able to contribute if we really want to make this country a better place to live… for our children,” Garma said when asked about her reason for testimony by Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez. — Sheila Crisostomo, Janvic Mateo, Emmanuel Tupas