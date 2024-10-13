Bong Go denies cash incentives for killings in Duterte’s drug war

In a Facebook post by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Oct. 10, 2024, he is shown with former President Rodrigo Duterte.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go denied retired police colonel Royina Garma's allegation that the money paid for every kill during the war on drugs was coursed through him as trusted aide of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“The affidavit and statements of Colonel Garma during the recent quad comm hearing are clear diversionary tactics to muddle the true issue she is facing – her participation in an alleged murder plot,” Go said Saturday, October 12.

“I would like to clarify that there is no reward system implemented in exchange for the life of others,” he pointed out. “It is sad that times are different now, that the investigation is political, and the previous administration’s gains in ridding the country of crimes and drugs are not appreciated.”

He was referring to the allegation also being investigated by the quad comm committee of the House of Representatives. that Garma and National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo were behind the 2020 killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

“Malicious and unsubstantiated statements should have no place in any credible investigation,” Go said.

As then special assistant to the president, Go denied handling the operational requirements of the bloody drug crackdown, saying his job was merely “limited to scheduling, appointments, and presidential engagements.”

“I have no participation whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in the operational requirements of the war on drugs. My mandate does not include police operations,” Go said.

He urged the Senate to “conduct an impartial investigation on these allegations.”

“The former president has stated clearly numerous times that his administration never sanctioned nor tolerated any form of senseless killings,” Go said. “Former president Duterte is a lawyer. He knows and has always respected the rule of law.”

In her sworn affidavit, Garma accused Go of coordinating with Leonardo in implementing nationwide the so-called Davao model.

Garma said she had personal knowledge of how Leonardo prepared a drug war proposal and coursed it through Go at Malacañang.

“During the initial three months of his assignment, I facilitated all meetings between Leonardo and Bong Go at Leonardo’s request. Subsequently, they established direct communication,” Garma said.

Leonardo, she said, would report to Go every drug suspect killed during police operations – with classifications on the “threat level” of the person killed – “for inclusion in his weekly report and requests for refunds of operational expenses.”

Garma also prepared a matrix which indicated that the “flow of payment” of reward money was between Go and Leonardo.

The matrix also alleged that Go’s “trusted staff” at the Presidential Management Staff – a certain “Muking” – was “in charge of releasing money” to police “striker” Pedro Parungo, who was “in charge in the deposit and payment.”

Garma said Parungo once complained that with the large sums of money he was depositing in three bank accounts, he might get flagged by the Anti-Money Laundering Council. — Sheila Crisostomo, Janvic Mateo, Emmanuel Tupas