LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

October 11, 2024 | 9:34am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Time to amend party-list, election laws &ndash; Comelec

Time to amend party-list, election laws – Comelec

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Noting limitations on their powers, Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday reiterated the need to amend...
Headlines
At ASEAN Summit, Marcos confronts China over sea row

At ASEAN Summit, Marcos confronts China over sea row

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
Marcos, in a thinly-veiled message aimed at China, lamented the continued escalation of tensions South China Sea during the...
Headlines
Senate wants Quiboloy to attend October 23 hearing

Senate wants Quiboloy to attend October 23 hearing

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Senate will resume its investigation on Apollo Quiboloy on Oct. 23, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said yesterday, adding that she...
Headlines
With ASEAN paralyzed, victims of Myanmar junta turn to the Philippines for justice

With ASEAN paralyzed, victims of Myanmar junta turn to the Philippines for justice

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
For one of the group’s Filipino legal representatives, the case is an opportunity for the Philippine justice system...
Headlines
DILG chief wants to rid PNP of EJK culture

DILG chief wants to rid PNP of EJK culture

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla wants to remove the culture of extrajudicial killings in the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
Latest
abtest
SWS: 16.3 million families consider themselves poor

SWS: 16.3 million families consider themselves poor

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Six in every 10 Filipinos rated their families as poor in the third quarter of 2024, the highest in more than 16 years, a...
Headlines
DA lowers Rice-for-All selling price to P43/kilo

DA lowers Rice-for-All selling price to P43/kilo

11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will start selling rice at P43 per kilo under its Rice-for-All program at Kadiwa stores starting...
Headlines
PAOCC probing Chinese nationals in local posts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission has started its probe on reports that Chinese nationals other than dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo are occupying local elective posts.
Headlines
Chiz: Mandatory ROTC to cost government P8 billion a year

Chiz: Mandatory ROTC to cost government P8 billion a year

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Implementing the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in colleges and universities will cost P8 billion...
Headlines
