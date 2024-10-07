^

Headlines

Janet Napoles' son to join 2025 elections as party-list rep

Philstar.com
October 7, 2024 | 11:21am
Janet Napoles' son to join 2025 elections as party-list rep
Kaunlad Pinoy launches its provincial chapter at the province of Negros Occidental, with the party's first nominee, James Christopher Napoles, speaking at the event.
Kaunlad Pinoy via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — James Christopher Napoles, son of convicted pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Napoles, is vying for a seat in Congress as the first nominee of the Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list in next year's elections.

Kaunlad Pinoy filed its certificate of nomination and acceptance on Saturday, October 5, with James Christopher and two other nominees present.

The group wants to represent small business owners and informal enterprises at the House of Representatives.

On Sunday, the group posted a photo on Facebook showing James Christopher at the launch of its provincial chapter in Negros Occidental, captioned: "Kaunlad Pinoy members and guests in Region VI."

The Comelec lists the following individuals as nominees of the Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list:

  1. James Christopher Napoles (first nominee)
  2. Ricky Juab (second nominee)
  3. Nico Robert Dela Rama Martin (third nominee)
  4. Washington Plaza
  5. Zenaida Pama
  6. Juan Carlos Pagunsan
  7. Francis Amado Lim 
  8. John Lasugas
  9. Jodee Dequilla
  10. Andrew Jimenez

 

"Kaunlad Pinoy Partylist will be the VOICE, REPRESENTATIVE, and ALLY of every Sari-Sari Store, Carinderia, Fish Ball stand, Kiosk, Stall, Taho and Ice Cream vendor, Online Sellers, and other small and informal businesses that provide livelihood to many Filipinos," the group said on Facebook.

To recall, Janet is the ordinary-businesswoman-turned-scam-operator that orchestrated for 10 years a massive scheme where lawmakers conspired with government officials and private entities to divert public funds for their own benefit.

This scam involved the misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF), a discretionary fund allocated to members of Congress for development projects.

The misuse of the PDAF was exposed in 2013 and implicated several lawmakers and private individuals, including Janet. They allegedly diverted around P10 billion meant for public projects into fake non-government organizations and personal accounts.

 

James Christopher and his sister, Jo Christine, were alleged to have participated in the scheme by receiving the funds that were covertly channelled into the bogus non-government organizations.

Janet is currently serving multiple sentences. She was convicted of plunder on Dec. 7, 2018 and sentenced to reclusion perpetua. The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court upheld her conviction on March 13, 2019.

Janet was further found guilty of four counts of graft and malversation of public funds by the Sandiganbayan in October 2023. She was given another prison sentence of at least 64 years. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

JANET LIM-NAPOLES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Erwin Tulfo runs for senator, Koko for Marikina congressman

Erwin Tulfo runs for senator, Koko for Marikina congressman

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Senatorial frontrunner Erwin Tulfo yesterday formalized his run by filing his certificate of candidacy for next year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
House to probe Garma&rsquo;s &lsquo;money laundering&rsquo; in United States

House to probe Garma’s ‘money laundering’ in United States

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The next agenda for the House of Representatives quad committee when it holds its next hearing will focus on whether or not...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, SoKor&rsquo;s Yoon to tackle trade, security

President Marcos, SoKor’s Yoon to tackle trade, security

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived yesterday in Manila for a two-day state visit aimed at boosting economic and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil orders &lsquo;heightened vigilance&rsquo; as COC filing deadline nears

Marbil orders ‘heightened vigilance’ as COC filing deadline nears

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday called on police units across the country to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte: If you want me to run for mayor…

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will not run for senator, and remained coy about another bid for Davao city hall.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
30,000 MT imported galunggong in Philippines this month

30,000 MT imported galunggong in Philippines this month

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Thirty thousand metric tons (MT) of galunggong and other fish are expected to arrive in the third week of October or first...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring LPA in Palawan

Pagasa monitoring LPA in Palawan

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
At least two low-pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
fbtw
Solo parents now entitled to free PhilHealth coverage

Solo parents now entitled to free PhilHealth coverage

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Single parents are now entitled to free coverage under the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Filipinos&rsquo; discernment, vigilance key to preventing another Alice Guo&rsquo;

‘Filipinos’ discernment, vigilance key to preventing another Alice Guo’

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez called on the 67 million voters to “practice discernment” and exercise “perpetual...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with