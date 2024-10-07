^

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 7

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 7, 2024 | 8:07am
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections.

The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at a tent in Manila Hotel.

Twelve seats are available for the senatorial positions, while there are 63 seats for party-list representatives.

LIVE updates feed will load below. (Can't view the live updates? Click here)

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
Party-list bets, supporters swarm Comelec Tent

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
Members and supporters of party-list groups yesterday flooded the Manila Hotel Tent where the Commission on Elections accepted...
Headlines
Duterte: If you want me to run for mayor…

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will not run for senator, and remained coy about another bid for Davao city hall.
Headlines
Marbil orders &lsquo;heightened vigilance&rsquo; as COC filing deadline nears

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday called on police units across the country to intensify...
Headlines
PNP submits list of poll hot spots to Comelec

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has submitted to the Commission on Elections a list of potential election hot spots in the 2025 midterm elections.
Headlines
&lsquo;Filipinos&rsquo; discernment, vigilance key to preventing another Alice Guo&rsquo;

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez called on the 67 million voters to “practice discernment” and exercise “perpetual...
Headlines
Pagasa monitoring LPA in Palawan

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
At least two low-pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
Solo parents now entitled to free PhilHealth coverage

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Single parents are now entitled to free coverage under the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
Headlines
&lsquo;Include public schools in free Wi-Fi program&rsquo;

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should ensure a more efficient rollout of the government’s...
Headlines
President Marcos designates Cabinet members as representatives to UNESCO

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos has designated several Cabinet members and other officials as government representatives to various committees...
Headlines
