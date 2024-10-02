Romualdez leads colleagues in filing COC

Speaker Martin Romualdez for malized his reelection bid as representative of Leyte at the provincial elections office in Tacloban City.

MANILA, Philippines — At the House of Representatives, Speaker Martin Romualdez led his colleagues in the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) as they seek re-election in their respective legislative districts, as well as being nominated for party-list groups that they represent.

Now on his second term, the first district congressman of Leyte filed his COC before lawyer Maria Goretti Canas, acting provincial election supervisor of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the province of Leyte.

During the filing of his COC at Tacloban City’s Comelec office, Romualdez expressed his gratitude to the people of Leyte for their continued trust and support throughout his political career.

“Our people’s continued support serves as my inspiration to pursue what we have started. It has been an honor to serve our constituents in Leyte and the Filipino people as a whole,” the Speaker said.

Romualdez served as the representative of the same district for three straight terms from 2007 to 2016 and another two terms from 2019 to the present.

Party-lists filing COCs

Former Manila mayor Lito Atienza plans to return to the House representing the Buhay party-list.

Atienza, a pro-life advocate, vowed to fight all anti-life bills, including legalizing divorce and abortion.

Meanwhile, the Kabayan party-list was the first to file their Certificate of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance and Nomination (CON-CAN) before Comelec yesterday.

Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo said their group is seeking another term in Congress so they could continue pushing for their advocacies that could improve the lives of the people, particularly overseas Filipino workers.

Salo called on former Kabayan representative Harry Roque to attend the congressional investigation into the Philippine offshore gaming operations or POGOs and submit the documents as he had previously promised.

Following Kabayan to file a CON-CAN was the newcomer Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas.

ABP’s first nominee former Energy undersecretary Astravel Pimentel-Naik said if their group gets a seat in Congress, they would push for the establishment of a provident fund for firefighters and other volunteers.

Former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares also plans to come back to the Congress as the group filed a CON-CAN yesterday.

Joining Colmenares as Bayan Muna party-list nominees are former representatives Carlos Isagani Zarate and Ferdinand Gaite.

“The issues that Bayan Muna will highlight is to lower oil price, cost of electricity and water. Our proposal is for the government to bring down the prices of basic commodities,” said Colmenares.

Colmenares also stressed the need for a living wage, advocating for a P1,200 minimum wage for workers nationwide.

Other party-list groups that will field candidates for Congress in next year’s midterm elections are AKO OFW Partylist that is pushing for better opportunities for overseas Filipino workers, Manila Teachers’ Partylist representing the teachers’ concerns and Lingap Partylist which is fighting for the rights of the poor.

Pampanga rep

Former president and now congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo denied reports that she is seeking a comeback in the Senate, saying she will seek reelection in the second district of her home province of Pampanga.

“To clarify, I will not be seeking a Senate seat as I have no intention of pursuing that role again,” Arroyo told House reporters.

“I have officially declared my candidacy for a second term as congresswoman of the second district where I am committed to addressing the needs and priorities of my constituency and the province of Pampanga,” she added.

Makabayan as alternative

The Makabayan coalition senatorial candidates are the alternative for the Filipino people in the 2025 midterm elections, former Gabriela and Bayan Muna party-list representative Liza Maza said yesterday.

In an interview with “Storycon” on One News, Maza said their group’s 11-member senatorial slate is a “complete package” that would bring solutions to the moral, economic and political crises of the country.

“We are offering ourselves, coming from the grassroots. We have candidates who is a worker, jeepney driver, (from the) poor, farmer, fishermen and the community. We have here France Castro, Arlene Brosas and Teddy Casiño and a courageous Moro,” Maza declared.

“Our main problem is housing for the urban poor and we have a program for that,” she added.

Maza said the Makabayan senatorial candidates will also bring wage increases and programs for health.

“We have a candidate from the education sector, France Castro. Basic human rights and freedom, against extrajudicial killings, bombings which are displacing communities. Our advocacy is basic,” Maza said.

She said that they are filing their COCs on Oct. 4. — Mayen Jaymalin, Ric Sapnu, Artemio Dumlao, Jose Rodel Clapano