^

Headlines

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 9:00am
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections
Undated file photo shows an electoral aspirant filling up a certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections from October 1 to 8.

Before the filing of COCs, a number of personalities from various political colors have already announced that they are gunning for a position in the 2025 elections. 

Here is an updated list of individuals who have announced their plans to run for a national position in the 2025 midterm polls (Can't view the live updates? Click here)

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
10 in Atio hazing death get life term

10 in Atio hazing death get life term

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
After seven years, a Manila court convicted yesterday 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members over the hazing death of University...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

PNP expands probe on killing of PCSO exec

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has expanded its probe into the murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board...
Headlines
fbtw
Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Almost 250,000 aspiring voters meet deadline

Comelec: Almost 250,000 aspiring voters meet deadline

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Nearly 250,000 aspiring voters beat the registration deadline for the 2025 elections, according to the Commission on Ele...
Headlines
fbtw
Finally, closure for family of UST law student

Finally, closure for family of UST law student

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
It was a long and painful wait for the parents and loved ones of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, but in the end they...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues its path toward Taiwan,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections &mdash; Day 2

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 2

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Sara ratings decline &ndash; Pulse Asia

Marcos, Sara ratings decline – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
While President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte still enjoy the trust and approval of more than half of Filipinos,...
Headlines
fbtw
No casualties, but 77,000 affected by Super Typhoon

No casualties, but 77,000 affected by Super Typhoon

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Super Typhoon Julian spawned heavy rains, widespread flooding and landslides in various parts of Northern Luzon, affecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with