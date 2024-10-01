^

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

October 1, 2024 | 8:00am
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections
Undated file photo shows an electoral aspirant filling up a certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.
MANILA, Philippines — Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections from October 1 to 8.

Before the filing of COCs, a number of personalities from various political colors have already announced that they are gunning for a position in the 2025 elections. 

Here is an updated list of individuals who have announced their plans to run for a national position in the 2025 midterm polls (Can't view the live updates? Click here)

