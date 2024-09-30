^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 9:17am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Drilon: Marcos admin&rsquo;s 2025 Senate slate a &lsquo;hodgepodge&rsquo;

Drilon: Marcos admin’s 2025 Senate slate a ‘hodgepodge’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Former Senate president Franklin Drilon lamented the weaknesses of the country’s current political party system as evidenced...
Headlines
fbtw
P20 million reward up for info vs economic saboteurs

P20 million reward up for info vs economic saboteurs

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Up to P20 million reward will be offered by the government in exchange for information that will lead to the arrest of smugglers...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Teachers not required to teach over six hours

DepEd: Teachers not required to teach over six hours

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
After months of clamor from teachers’ groups, the Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered schools not to force educators...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, at United Nations assembly, condemns &lsquo;dangerous actions&rsquo; in South China Sea

Philippines, at United Nations assembly, condemns ‘dangerous actions’ in South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday condemned the “irresponsible and dangerous actions” against its legitimate activities...
Headlines
fbtw

Bello steps down as MECO chief

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chairman Silvestre Bello III is stepping down from his post to be replaced by former Presidential Communications secretary Cheloy Garafil.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo a Chinese spy? PAOCC seeks probe

Guo a Chinese spy? PAOCC seeks probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) called for an investigation into allegations that former Bamban mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Julian may become super typhoon; storm signals up

Julian may become super typhoon; storm signals up

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Julian further intensified into a typhoon yesterday afternoon, hours after it developed into a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Voter registration ends today &ndash; Comelec

Voter registration ends today – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Today is the last day for those intending to participate in the May 2025 elections to register with the Commission on El...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Chinese ships tail multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea

AFP: Chinese ships tail multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Chinese Navy vessels tailed the joint maritime exercises of the Philippines, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United...
Headlines
fbtw
