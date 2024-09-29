^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 10:28am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Julian strengthens into tropical storm

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Julian could intensify into a super typhoon as it moves closer to Batanes by tomorrow.
Headlines
BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration would hasten processing of applications of employees of Philippine offshore gaming operators or...
Headlines
NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
New Zealand, for the very first time since similar activities began, has joined Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the...
Headlines
Imee to &lsquo;stand alone&rsquo; in her reelection bid

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
While grateful to be part of her brother’s Senate slate for the 2025 mid-term polls, Sen. Imee Marcos said she’d...
Headlines
&lsquo;Garma a ruthless killer&rsquo;

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the House quad committee branded former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general...
Headlines
Caritas Manila celebrates graduation of 1,178 scholars

11 hours ago
Caritas Manila’s Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program celebrated the graduation of 1,178 youth servant leaders...
Headlines
Lacson: I am an independent senatorial candidate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Former senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday said he is an independent candidate despite being in the administration senatorial...
Headlines
Michael Yang, associate linked to &lsquo;web of criminal activities&rsquo;

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s presidential adviser Michael Yang and his associate Allan Lim were linked by the...
Headlines
Malaca&ntilde;ang debunks another alleged Marcos Jr. drug video

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Presidential Communications Office yesterday belied another video implying that President Marcos is using illegal drugs...
Headlines
