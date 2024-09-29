^

Malacañang debunks another alleged Marcos Jr. drug video

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
September 29, 2024 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. attended the declaration of Misamis Occidental as an insurgency-free province, a milestone achieved through the combined efforts of national and local governments, security forces, and the community.
PPA pool photos by Yummie Dingding

MANILA, Philippines —  The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) yesterday belied another video implying that President Marcos is using illegal drugs and urged the public to examine the claims that are making the rounds online.

A video showing President Marcos receiving something from a supporter while posing for selfies during a public event has gone viral, spawning speculations that he got a sachet of illicit drugs.

Critics of Marcos alleged that the object contained a “white substance” and assailed him for his supposed brazen acceptance of narcotics.

In a video posted on Facebook, the PCO clarified that someone handed Marcos a lapel pin containing the logo of his party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, not prohibited drugs.

“Some individuals are using these kinds of content to propagate a wrong narrative. If a video or photo is shared in the wrong context, it becomes easy for some to convince the public to believe in wrong information,” the narrator of the video said in Filipino.

The PCO called on the public to know the complete story behind such videos and to examine their details.

The giving of the lapel pin was a “simple action that was given a different interpretation” because some of the details in the story were lacking, the agency added.

The PCO said the blurring and cutting of clips and the sharing of information in the wrong context are effective ways to deceive the public.

The office also called on the public to “think critically, share responsibly” and to join the fight against fake news.

Marcos’ critics are claiming that he is addicted to illegal drugs, but the President merely laughed off the accusation.

Last week, the PCO cited a report by fact-checker Vera Files stating that artificial intelligence experts from the Deepfakes Analysis Unit had found traces of manipulation in the video that tried to portray Marcos as a cocaine user.

The agency said the experts’ findings vindicated Marcos from “malicious individuals” who have been trying to slander him and cast aspersions on his character.

Officials have said the people behind the now-debunked video could face charges for violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

