Pinoys urged to prioritize bone health for Osteoporosis Month

MANILA, Philippines — As October is marked as Osteoporosis Month, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) has raised the alarm over the widespread calcium deficiency among Filipinos that could lead to a surge in osteoporosis cases, particularly among the elderly.

Data from the 2021 Expanded National Nutrition Survey revealed that 97.2 percent of Filipino adults and 95.5 percent of senior citizens suffer from calcium deficiency, a vital mineral needed for maintaining strong bones.

The data show calcium deficiency worsened among adults compared to the 2003 National Nutrition and Health Survey, which indicated that nearly 80 percent of Filipino women and 60 percent of men over the age of 70 are at high risk of osteoporosis.

“These statistics highlight the need to focus on osteoporosis awareness, diagnosis and treatment,” said the DOST-FNRI in a statement.

This deficiency is a major factor contributing to the rise in osteoporosis, a condition characterized by brittle and fragile bones that can result in fractures from minor falls or accidents.

Calcium deficiency is one of the primary contributors to weakened bone health, especially among the elderly, who are at increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis has been dubbed a “silent disease” because it often goes unnoticed until a fracture occurs. Its symptoms, which may include back pain, a stooped posture and a decrease in height, can be subtle and overlooked as it is usually perceived as a “sign of aging,” according to the DOST-FNRI.

Fragile bones make even minor incidents potentially life-threatening, especially for the elderly. The condition significantly affects the quality of life, leading to reduced mobility, pain and in some cases, death from complications related to fractures.

The DOST-FNRI is urging Filipinos to increase their intake of calcium-rich foods like small fish, shellfish, green leafy vegetables, cereals and dairy products.

Regular intake of vitamin D can also make calcium absorption more efficient. The institute also recommends getting sufficient sunlight exposure to activate vitamin D production in the body.

The DOST-FNRI also calls for a stronger national food fortification program. The fortification of commonly consumed foods with calcium and vitamin D could help combat this widespread deficiency.

While milk products are often fortified, the DOST-FNRI advises that other food products be included to ensure that all segments of the population can access nutrient-rich foods.

Bone health experts stress that early detection of osteoporosis is crucial, especially for at-risk individuals such as the elderly. Imaging techniques like bone mineral densitometry or dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans can help detect bone density issues before fractures occur.

Early diagnosis allows for timely intervention, including dietary changes, exercise and, in some cases, treatments like Denosumab injections, which can slow bone loss and reduce the risk of fractures.

The DOST-FNRI is also calling for a coordinated national response to address the calcium deficiency crisis. They recommend that local government units (LGUs) take an active role in launching public awareness campaigns about bone health.

“LGUs should have a sustained effort and structured public awareness programs on the importance of bone health, initiate primary prevention programs focusing on modifiable risk factors such as nutrition and lifestyle-related behaviors and establish diagnostic facilities like DEXA scans in their health centers for early detection of osteoporosis,” DOST-FNRI said.