Philippine congratulates China on 75th founding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Amid strained relations over territorial issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Philippines greeted and congratulated China on its 75th founding anniversary on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Teresa Lazaro, speaking on behalf of Secretary Enrique Manalo, spoke a little of how she hopes relations between the two countries will improve.

She lauded China’s achievements and took note of how many Filipinos share the admiration of China’s economic transformation within one generation and its accomplishments in meeting the United Nations Development Goals such as alleviating extreme poverty way ahead of schedule, ensuring food security and even developing universal education.

“We also recognize China’s active efforts in the development of green energy and green transportation such as electric vehicles and alleviating the factors contributing to climate change, as well as other efforts of tackling global and common concerns faced by the international community,” Lazaro said.

She added that these accomplishments made China a prosperous society and the benefits are not only felt by the locals but also the neighboring regions and the world.

She admitted that while the relations between the Philippines and China “are not always smooth-sailing, we recognize the efforts and determination of both our countries to handle challenging issues through peaceful means, particularly through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“We are committed to enriching our comprehensive strategic cooperation on the basis of mutual benefits and mutual respect as two equal sovereign states,” she stressed.

The DFA official remains optimistic that Philippines-China relations in terms of diplomacy and economics will still improve, especially since the two countries have “centuries-old people-to-people relations.”

Lazaro also highlighted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, stressing that the country will continue to work with China “towards peace, prosperity and development for our mutual benefit.”

Envoy: Philippines, China tied by blood

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, in his speech, thanked those who graced the event and “to all friends who have been caring for and supportive of China’s development and China-Philippines friendship.”

He trumpeted how the Chinese people, over the past 75 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, have worked hard as one to build a country from poverty to prosperity.

“China has been a driving force to global and regional growth and Asian countries including the Philippines are the ones to benefit from this, in particular. While China accounts for around 30 percent of growth of the world, we contribute over 50 percent of that of Asia,” he said.

Huang said China’s development “is characterized by a reasonable growth in quantity and an effective upgrade in quality, a development featuring transformation and upgrading of the traditional industries and cultivation of new industries.”

He said 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines as he emphasized that “the peoples of China and the Philippines have been close by heart and tied by blood.”

“History has shown that China-Philippines relations have maintained a general trend of forward-moving, despite some ups and downs. History has also shown that as long as our differences are properly managed, the road of China-Philippines cooperation will be even broader,” he said.

Huang urged Manila “to renew the original commitment of our diplomatic ties, keep in mind the well-being of our two peoples, always remember the fundamental interests of our two countries and work together to steer clear of disruptions, and advance China-Philippines friendship and cooperation for common prosperity and lasting peace.”

VP Sara greets China

Vice President Sara Duterte, in a recorded video, stressed the importance of collaboration with the Chinese government in addressing “complex challenges” such as climate change, terrorism and international crimes.

She said that these problems are too large for the Philippines to address alone.

She also stressed both countries must continue to strengthen this relationship to face “complex challenges.”

She added the Philippines and China have a strong relationship “rooted in the principles of mutual trust and mutual respect as equal sovereign states.”

“In an increasingly interconnected world, working together to promote peace and stability in our region is now more important than ever – always grounded in international law. In these times, our nations must work together to promote peace, cooperation and a stable environment to both benefit our countries and the broader international community,” Duterte said.

Relations between the Philippines and China have been tense for the past months over territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea, aggravated by the China Coast Guard’s harassment of several Filipino fishermen.

Despite this, Duterte said the two countries can still find “common ground and practical solutions” to create a “safer, secure and more sustainable future” for their people.

The Vice President also highlighted the development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, reiterating the need to make collaborative efforts in using new technologies.

“Let’s work together, share the knowledge and foster collaborations so that the benefits of these developments are harnessed for the greater good of our economies and societies,” she said.