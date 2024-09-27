DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days

He said he was incensed by the disappointing performance of DepEd in 2018 as reported by the Commission on Audit (COA), “which showed how poorly the agency is performing to the detriment of our students.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has doubled the number of leave credits for public school teachers from 15 to 30 days as part of a new policy that aims to shield teachers' take-home pay from deductions.

DepEd Order No. 13, s. 2024, signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara on September 18, grants teachers who have been teaching for at least a year and those appointed within four months after the start of classes to 30 days of vacation service credits annually.

New hires with late appointments will get 45 days of leave credits every year, according to the order.

Vacation service credits are non-monetary benefits given to teachers for work performed beyond their regular hours or duties.

Teachers use these credits to cover absences due to illness or to offset deductions in vacation pay for absences due to personal reasons.

DepEd grants these credits to public school teachers for work typically done during summer or Christmas break or outside of regular school days.

The new directive — which is set to take effect 15 days after approval — lifts the 15-day service credit limit under DepEd Order No. 53 s. 2003.

Teachers previously enjoyed a temporary suspension of this limit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One notable improvement is the provision for calculating service credits beyond regular work hours," DepEd said in a press release.

"For every hour of eligible service rendered during school days, teachers will now earn 1.25 hours of [vacation service credits]," the department added.

Services rendered during Christmas or summer breaks, weekends or holidays will entitle teachers to 1.5 hours of credits.

The leave credits will also be given to teachers who take on ancillary tasks or additional teaching-related duties outside of their regular hours, such as attending training sessions on weekends or holidays, conducting remedial or enhancement classes, election-related duties, parent-teacher conferences and home visits.



"The new guidelines reflect DepEd’s commitment to addressing the evolving demands on teachers and ensuring they are properly compensated for additional work, particularly during periods like summer or long vacations," DepEd said.