^

Headlines

DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 10:43am
DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days
He said he was incensed by the disappointing performance of DepEd in 2018 as reported by the Commission on Audit (COA), “which showed how poorly the agency is performing to the detriment of our students.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has doubled the number of leave credits for public school teachers from 15 to 30 days as part of a new policy that aims to shield teachers' take-home pay from deductions. 

DepEd Order No. 13, s. 2024, signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara on September 18, grants teachers who have been teaching for at least a year and those appointed within four months after the start of classes to 30 days of vacation service credits annually. 

New hires with late appointments will get 45 days of leave credits every year, according to the order.

Vacation service credits are non-monetary benefits given to teachers for work performed beyond their regular hours or duties. 

Teachers use these credits to cover absences due to illness or to offset deductions in vacation pay for absences due to personal reasons. 

DepEd grants these credits to public school teachers for work typically done during summer or Christmas break or outside of regular school days.

The new directive — which is set to take effect 15 days after approval — lifts the 15-day service credit limit under DepEd Order No. 53 s. 2003.

Teachers previously enjoyed a temporary suspension of this limit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One notable improvement is the provision for calculating service credits beyond regular work hours," DepEd said in a press release.

"For every hour of eligible service rendered during school days, teachers will now earn 1.25 hours of [vacation service credits]," the department added.

Services rendered during Christmas or summer breaks, weekends or holidays will entitle teachers to 1.5 hours of credits.

The leave credits will also be given to teachers who take on ancillary tasks or additional teaching-related duties outside of their regular hours, such as attending training sessions on weekends or holidays, conducting remedial or enhancement classes, election-related duties, parent-teacher conferences and home visits. 
 
"The new guidelines reflect DepEd’s commitment to addressing the evolving demands on teachers and ensuring they are properly compensated for additional work, particularly during periods like summer or long vacations," DepEd said.

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION

SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen: Guo can still run, unless&hellip;

SolGen: Guo can still run, unless…

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Detained Bamban mayor Alice Guo may still file a certificate of candidacy and run in next year’s elections despite an...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo;

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bares Alyansa 2025 senatorial slate

Marcos bares Alyansa 2025 senatorial slate

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Familiar names, including two former rivals of President Marcos during the 2022 race, as well as veteran lawmakers and entertainment...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Time for ordinary people in Senate&rsquo;

‘Time for ordinary people in Senate’

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is fielding 11 candidates or an almost complete slate for next year’s Senate elections.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;I won&rsquo;t resign&rsquo;: Duterte defies calls after skipping budget deliberations

‘I won’t resign’: Duterte defies calls after skipping budget deliberations

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, September 25, said she would not yield to calls for her resignation after skipping...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No plans for Senate slate, says VP Sara

No plans for Senate slate, says VP Sara

2 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has dispelled speculations that she would be forming a senatorial slate to rival that of President...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP eyes buying more ships to protect West Philippine Sea

AFP eyes buying more ships to protect West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Acquisition of more ships and other big-ticket items to improve patrolling in the West Philippine Sea is being eyed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Global Innovation Index: Philippines rises to 53rd

Global Innovation Index: Philippines rises to 53rd

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Philippines was among the fastest risers in a decade in the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) of the World Intellectual...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with