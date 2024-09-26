^

PCO budget hearing suspended after confusion over number of barangays

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 5:09pm
Sen. Loren Legarda questions officials from the Presidential Communications Office over their budget. September 26, 2024.
Senate Social Media Unit / Voltaire F. Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) had a hiccup that led to its budget hearing being suspended in the Senate: there was a disagreement on the number of barangays in the country. 

During the budget hearing, Sen. Loren Legarda asked the PCO how many barangays there were after finding out that the agency had a project for a Barangay Information Officers Network Summit. 

However, the item was listed under the PCO’s accomplished and ongoing programs and policies. 

“It’s a plan, so please don’t put it under accomplished and ongoing,” Legarda said. 

Philippine Information Agency Director General Jose Torres said that there were already ongoing activities by the said network as early as last year, with a proposed budget for a pilot run in Mindanao.  

Asked how many barangays there were in the Philippines, 

“You’re the information hub, so a senator is asking the Philippine Information Agency to give me basic information on how many barangays there are in the country, I need to know,” Legarda asked. 

Torres said 42,045 barangays, but Legarda, citing the Department of Interior and Local Government,  thought it was 42,004.  

Legarda was agitated, saying that they could not proceed with the hearing without knowing basic information. 

“If we are to have a Barangay Information Officers Network, the basis is, how many barangays?” 

Newly appointed PCO Secretary Cesar Chavez brought up another figure, citing the Philippine Statistics Authority. He said that there were 42,046 barangays. 

“Oh! Iba nanaman! (It is different again!)” Legarda said. 

Legarda’s frustration apparently came from the inconsistent numbers from different government agencies. She suspended the hearing for about 10 minutes, before rescheduling the PCO’s budget proceedings. 

“I would request you to be more prepared in our next hearing next week. We start at 9am,” Legarda said. 

This was a far cry from how the House of Representatives treated the PCO’s budget in their hearing. The PCO’s budget breezed through the House without extensive questioning. 

The PCO is requesting a budget of P2.281 billion for 2025.

 

