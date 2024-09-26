Filipino fishers: P10,000 aid won't cut it amid Chinese threats

Local fisherfolk are happy upon receiving their fuel and food packs at the boundary of the municipal waters and the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone during the second civilian resupply mission to the West Philippine Sea on May 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fishers driven away by Chinese vessels’ encroachments in the Philippines’ waters will “surely make use” of the government’s P10,000 cash aid. But they will need more than just dole-outs for their long-term survival, the leader of a fisherfolk federation said.

While the government has vowed to send more Coast Guard and other vessels to escort fishing boats, Ronnel Arambulo, vice chairperson of fisherfolk group Pamalakaya, said government vilification of progressive fisherfolk leaders casts a blight on its promise of protection.

“We acknowledge the distribution of aid, but that shouldn't be the main focus — it should be something sustainable that the fishers can truly benefit from,” Arambulo told Philstar.com in mixed Filipino and English.

"The aid given to the fishers is significant, but in our view, it shouldn't just be a band-aid solution,” he said.

At least 150 fishers from Subic, Sta. Cruz and Masinloc in Zambales received P10,000 in financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in an event organized by the National Security Council (NSC) and other agencies on Tuesday, September 24.

Addressing representatives from the NSC and the Philippine Coast Guard, fishers expressed their continued apprehension about sailing to parts of the West Philippine Sea as tensions between the Philippines and China continue to flare over the disputed waters.

Last week, the Philippine Navy recorded 251 Chinese vessels crowding eight features of the West Philippine Sea — the highest tally so far this year.

For Arambulo, the government’s forum with fishers appears to be a “consolation” as Chinese vessels remain in the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

The two features most surrounded by Chinese ships in the contested waters — Sabina (Escoda) and Second Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal — are not traditional fishing grounds.

It’s at Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) – a coral reef formation teeming with rich resources — that Filipino fishers feel the brunt of Chinese vessels’ incursions the most.

Vow to protect ‘insincere’

NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya told the fishers during the forum that Coast Guard and other government vessels would ramp up their rotational presence in Bajo de Masinloc to allow more Filipino fishers to sail in the area.

"We don't have that many assets. The Coast Guard stationed in Subic, Zambales, will be the ones to inform the fishers,” Malaya said in an interview with Radyo DZBB on Thursday.

“If they say not to fish for now, then they should refrain from going out. When the sea conditions are safe and their safety can be assured, they can continue,” he added.

Based on Pamalakaya’s consultations with up to 12 "mother boat" operators in Subic town, Zambales on July 11, fishers in the area are reportedly losing some 60% of their income during their weekly fishing expeditions after China's unilateral imposition of a four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea.

Pamalakaya led a two-day fishing expedition from May 30 to 31 to protest the fishing ban. However, during the activity, the group said its members were subjected to intimidation by the Philippine Army’s 69th Infantry Battalion (IB). This prompted them to report the incident the Commission on Human Rights, which has since opened an inquiry.

“Government forces should be deployed to support the fishers who are standing their ground against China’s fishing ban,” Arambulo said.

“But what happened to us was that we were harassed, threatened, and red-tagged,” he added.

The fisherfolk leader said the incident showed the government’s supposed lack of sincerity in protecting fisher groups who “themselves are taking action to defend the West Philippine Sea through collective fishing expeditions.”

“In such a situation, how can fishers be encouraged to reach out if they themselves are being intimidated by those who vow to protect them at sea?” Arambulo said.