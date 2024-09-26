^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 11:10am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes
play

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
Headlines
fbtw
Scale of VP Sara's alleged fund misuse breaches plunder threshold &ndash; House panel

Scale of VP Sara's alleged fund misuse breaches plunder threshold – House panel

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
The high-profile probe into Vice President Sara Duterte's alleged misuse of public funds involves amounts that breach the...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to attend Senate budget hearing

Sara to attend Senate budget hearing

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
After skipping the hearings of the House of Representatives on the proposed budget for 2025 of her office, Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Davao police chief appointed CIDG director

Davao police chief appointed CIDG director

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
The police general who led the manhunt against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City has been designated...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo names key POGO player, but not &lsquo;most guilty&rsquo;

Guo names key POGO player, but not ‘most guilty’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo on Tuesday revealed a “crucial personality” to the Senate’s investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
CA thumbs down Sanofi&rsquo;s appeal on Dengvaxia

CA thumbs down Sanofi’s appeal on Dengvaxia

By Christine Boton | 11 hours ago
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur’s motion for reconsideration on a ruling related to its controversial Dengvaxia...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: I did not accept money from Guo

Acorda: I did not accept money from Guo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Ater he was dragged into a controversy involving people with alleged links to Philippine offshore gaming operators, former...
Headlines
fbtw
Increase in pork prices expected &ndash; hog raisers

Increase in pork prices expected – hog raisers

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
An increase in the retail price of pork is expected with the anticipated hike in demand during the holiday season, the Pork...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Tropical depression may develop by weekend&rsquo;

‘Tropical depression may develop by weekend’

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
A tropical depression may form within the Philippine area of responsibility by the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with