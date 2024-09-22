^

Bureau of Immigration nabs 2 Interpol red-listed Koreans

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 3:16pm
Bureau of Immigration nabs 2 Interpol red-listed Koreans
Immigration counter at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended two South Korean fugitives following red notices from Interpol and arrest warrants issued by South Korean courts.

The two foreign nationals were arrested on September 20, in separate operations, according to Immigration Officer-in-Charge Joel Viado. 

According to Interpol, a red notice is not an international arrest warrant but rather a request to law enforcement worldwide “to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.”

The arrested Korean nationals

One of the foreign nationals, Nam Sundong, 37, was apprehended at a residence in Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City. 

Nam is wanted in South Korea for operating illegal gambling establishments, violating the country's criminal laws. A district court in Ulsan, South Korea issued a warrant for his arrest in 2023 and an Interpol Red Notice was subsequently released.

The other Korean national, Lee Hyunhak, 23, was arrested on the same day along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Clark, Pampanga.

Lee was accused of drug smuggling, for allegedly conspiring to import 480.85 grams of methamphetamine, the ingredient for crystalized shabu into South Korea.

The smuggled drugs were valued at more than 500,000 Korean Won (P208,000).

Lee’s arrest warrant was issued by the Busan District Court and an Interpol Red Notice was released earlier this month.

The passports of both Korean nationals have also been revoked by the South Korean government. 

The pair is currently in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration, staying in its detention facility in Bicutan while their deportation is pending. 

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DRUGS

INTERPOL

RED NOTICE

SOUTH KOREA
