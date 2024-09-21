Bato denies Mabilog’s claims linking Drilon, Roxas to illegal drugs

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa denied former Iloilo mayor Jed Mabilog’s allegation linking former senators Franklin Drilon and Mar Roxas to illegal drugs in the country.

In his testimony at the House of Representatives’ quad committee, Mabilog claimed a general warned him not to return to the country as he would be implicated in illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa, however, insisted that Mabilog’s allegation was impossible, and challenged him to name the general who warned him to be able to verify his statement.

The senator was the first chief of the Philippine National Police of former President Rodrigo Duterte and was considered the architect of the war on drugs.

“Did president Duterte do anything like that, nothing? That is impossible to happen. How can you link with Sen. Drilon and Mar Roxas? What is your basis if you want to implicate them? There was nothing like that,” Dela Rosa said in a phone patch with Senate reporters.

“He (Mabilog) should name the general so we can ask him what was his basis. Where did he get that information? He should name him,” he added.

Dela Rosa claimed that “Mabilog was actually included in the drug list during Duterte’s term. Mabilog was often linked to drug lord Melvin Odicta.”

The senator said his personal impression of Mabilog was that he seemed decent and not irrational. So when the former mayor called expressing concern for his safety, the senator was willing to help.

However, Mabilog later changed his mind.

Dela Rosa further clarified that even though Mabilog was on the drug list, there was no instruction from Duterte to have him arrested, only monitored. He also said that intelligence units verified information on people on the drug list and it was not just made up.

He also said he did not have any information that Drilon and Roxas were involved in illegal drugs.

“I never have any information and I have no basis to link him and then it’s not my habit to link them. Why do I implicate people? There is nothing like that, I have no such intention. I have not heard of any such report. So, it is better for Mabilog to say the name of the general who said that so we can know if what he said is true,” Dela Rosa said. — Pia Lee-Brago, Jennifer Rendon, Emmanuel Tupas, Cecille Suerte Felipe