PNP probes Quiboloy's alleged gifting of KOJC women to Duterte, others

Janvic Mateo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 9:16am
Former president Rodrigo Duterte together with longtime friend and supporter Apollo Quiboloy.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is investigating reports that Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy gifted women from his congregation to former President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they are looking into the revelation of former KOJC worker Arlene Stone that Quiboloy offered women who were members of his “pastoral” or inner circle to people close to him, including Duterte.

Stone is now the spokesperson for former KOJC members residing in the United States.

Asked if Duterte and other officials who received women as gifts from Quiboloy could be held liable, Fajardo said investigators should coordinate first with the alleged victims and secure from them sworn statements for purposes of filing more criminal cases against Quiboloy and other personalities.

Fajardo said the allegation, if proven true, is serious as this would fall under qualified human trafficking which is a non-bailable offense.

“We are now in the process of documenting all these allegations and revelations and we’re ready to file cases against anyone who may have violated the law, regardless of whoever he is,” Fajardo said at a briefing in Camp Crame.

Asked if there is already a move to reach out to Duterte, Fajardo said she has no information from their people on the ground.

“All our efforts right now will depend on information coming from victims,” she said.

Quiboloy, a self-styled preacher who calls himself the “appointed son of God,” is detained at the Camp Crame custodial center on charges of qualified human trafficking and child abuse filed before the Pasig City and Quezon City courts.

In a text message to reporters, the office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate committee on women, children and family affairs, is preparing public hearings on the alleged sexual abuse cases against Quiboloy. The date of the hearing has yet to be determined.

Hontiveros earlier told Quiboloy that he could not outrun the law after he was taken into police custody on September 8.

“You will be held responsible, Apollo Quiboloy. You cannot outrun the law. You will not further delay justice,” Hontiveros said, addressing Quiboloy after his arrest at the KOJC compound in Davao City.

“Justice is within reach of the victim-survivors, thanks to their courage to tell the truth,” she added. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Emmanuel Tupas

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

RODRIGO DUTERTE
