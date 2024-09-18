^

Headlines

Guo’s human trafficking case filed in Pasig court – DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 3:04pm
Guoâ��s human trafficking case filed in Pasig court â�� DOJ
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo makes her first public appearance after arriving in the country at the Royal Star Aviation hangar in Pasay City on Sept. 6, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The trafficking in persons case of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has been filed before a Pasig court, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

This has been confirmed by Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty in a message to Philstar.com on Wednesday, September 18.

According to Ty, the case is currently being raffled to determine which branch of the Pasig court will hear the dismissed mayor’s case.

Aside from Guo, other respondents of the case include former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center chief Dennis Cunanan and 12 other executives of Zun Yuan Technology Inc. 

In an ambush interview with Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, he said the case should have been in the jurisdiction of Capas, Tarlac Regional Trial Court, however, it was transferred to Pasig City due to an administrative circular of the Supreme Court ordering the transfer.

“All relevant and relative cases to those filed (cases) will be all filed before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court,” Clavano said.

After the filing, the court is expected to issue a warrant of arrest against the dismissed mayor if probable cause is found against Guo and the others.

“The court will have to make its own judicial determination of probable cause, and if they find probable cause, they will issue a warrant of arrest. Now, these cases are non-bailable, which is why, as soon as the warrants of arrest are issued by the Pasig trial court, we can expect to take custody of Ms. Alice Guo, regardless of whether she is released from the Senate or if she decides to post bail in Capas, Tarlac, for one of her cases,” Clavano said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

This is the fourth case of Guo lodged before a court. The first case involves the cancellation of her birth certificate filed in a Tarlac court, while the second is a quo warranto case filed in the Manila Regional Trial Court.

The third case is a graft case against Guo supposedly filed before a Capas, Tarlac court but was eventually transferred to a Valenzuela court.

On September 15, the trafficking case of the workers of the Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Bamban was also transferred to a Pasig court. 

The dismissed mayor is facing multiple legal challenges and cases due to her nationality and her alleged involvement in the unlawful activities of POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

DENNIS CUNANAN

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cassandra Ong&rsquo;s birth certificate questionable as well, says Estrada

Cassandra Ong’s birth certificate questionable as well, says Estrada

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
Is Cassandra Ong's birth certificate another case of questionable documentation similar to that of former Bamban Mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ex-PNP chief may have helped Alice Guo escape&rsquo;

‘Ex-PNP chief may have helped Alice Guo escape’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
A former chief of the Philippine National Police may have been bribed to help dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo escape, a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines urged for 2nd arbitration case as China recasts dispute

Philippines urged for 2nd arbitration case as China recasts dispute

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippine government should jolt China into dialing down its maritime aggression by lodging a new arbitration case against...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals hoisted as Gener may intensify

Signals hoisted as Gener may intensify

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Tropical Depression Gener could intensify into a tropical storm as it exits the Philippine area of responsibility this morning,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer suspended for notarizing document while signatory was abroad

Lawyer suspended for notarizing document while signatory was abroad

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court suspended lawyer Lorenzo Reago from the practice of law for two years and was also prohibited from being...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: House panel deliberates privilege speech vs VP Sara Duterte
play

LIVE: House panel deliberates privilege speech vs VP Sara Duterte

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability on Wednesday, September 18 deliberates on a privilege speech...
Headlines
fbtw
As 'Gener' leaves, 'Helen' moves inside PAR

As 'Gener' leaves, 'Helen' moves inside PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
While no tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect, both tropical cyclones are still expected to enhance the southwest monsoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
39 SUCs urge reinstatement of P14.48 billion budget cut for 2025

39 SUCs urge reinstatement of P14.48 billion budget cut for 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Thirty-nine State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) are calling on Congress to reinstate the P14.481 billion budget cut that...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Helen'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Helen'

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Helen" (International name: Pulasan), the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with