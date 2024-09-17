Cassandra Ong’s birth certificate questionable as well, Estrada says

Cassandra Ong makes her first appearance at a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on the alleged illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators hubs in Pampanga and Tarlac Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Is Cassandra Ong's birth certificate another case of questionable documentation similar to that of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo? Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday, September 17, said there is reason to believe so.

Ong made her first appearance at the Senate since being apprehended by Indonesian authorities. Ong is an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., the company that leased the land to the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Estrada questioned Ong about the conditions of her birth. The 24-year old said that she was born on May 23, 2000 in San Juan City.

“My mother is Li Xia Ying, and my father, I think, is Richard,” Ong replied in a mix of Filipino and English when Estrada asked her about her parents.

Asked why she was not sure of her father's identity, Ong explained that she did not grow up with him. Ying is a Chinese national, while her father was of Chinese descent but naturalized as a Filipino.

She also said that she was not born in a hospital but delivered by a midwife in San Juan City. After she was born, Ong said she was taken to Chinese General Hospital in Manila.

Estrada, a former mayor of San Juan City, said it did not make sense to be taken to Manila as it was too far.

Based on Ong’s birth certificate, she was born in San Juan City and delivered by a midwife named Rosario Mendez. The birth certificate listed the address of her birth as P. Mendoza Street.

“I’d like to point out, Madame Chair, that the place of birth indicated in the certificate of live birth, is 345 P. Mendoza Street. There is no such address or house number in San Juan,” Estrada said in a mix of English and Filipino.

There is no record of a marriage certificate between Ong’s parents, despite her birth certificate indicating they were married.

Estrada called these findings “questionable.”

“This is another case of questionable birth certificate issued through late registration and there is no basis for the issuance of Cassie Ong’s birth certificate. This should be investigated,” Estrada said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the Philippine Statistics Authority should look into these irregularities.

To recall, Guo, who also claimed to be born at home, faced similar issues with her birth certificate, which was issued late. She was later identified as Guo Hua Ping after the National Bureau of Investigation matched her fingerprints to the Chinese national.

The topic of the issuance of late birth certificates has been discussed in POGO hearings, as lawmakers pointed out that there could be syndicates who abuse the mechanisms.

In Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur alone, at least 1,200 foreigners were issued a birth certificate through late birth registration. Many of them were believed to be Chinese nationals.