^

Headlines

US likely to intervene if China moves vs BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin — Teodoro

Helen Flores - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 10:28am
US likely to intervene if China moves vs BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin â�� Teodoro
This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint, and claimant nations including the Philippines have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity.
AFP photo / Pool / Ritchie B. Tongo

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said in an interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that he expects the US to intervene if the Chinese would try to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

“If China were to take the Sierra Madre, that is a clear act of war on a Philippine vessel,” Teodoro said.

When asked about possible US intervention, he said, “We will react and naturally we would expect it.”

“There are people in there and that is an outpost of Philippine sovereignty. So we are not talking about a rusty old vessel. So we are talking about a piece of Philippine territory there,” Teodoro added.

He confirmed ongoing discussion between Washington and Manila on scenarios that would trigger US involvement.

The US has repeatedly warned China that Washington is obliged to defend the Philippines under the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT).

In response, Beijing warned that the US missile system set up in Northern Luzon can trigger a regional arms race.

“That’s what they always say. Everything the world does that they don’t like is the fault of the world,” Teodoro said of China’s warning.

He admitted there are no clear indications of China leaving Philippine waters, but he vowed not letting Beijing “get away with it.”

“I really don’t know the end state. All I know is that we cannot let them get away with what they’re doing,” Teodoro stated. 

Situated within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, the Ayungin Shoal or the Second Thomas Shoal is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands, standing as a symbol of the country's sovereignty.— Janvic Mateo, Pia Lee-Brago, Ghio Ong

vuukle comment

MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY

PHILIPPINES-US TIES

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawyer suspended for notarizing document while signatory was abroad

Lawyer suspended for notarizing document while signatory was abroad

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court suspended lawyer Lorenzo Reago from the practice of law for two years and was also prohibited from being...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos birthday bash draws flak

Marcos birthday bash draws flak

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The birthday bash for President Marcos last Friday that featured a performance by British pop rock band Duran Duran has...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in 19 areas as 'Gener' approaches landmass

Signal No. 1 up in 19 areas as 'Gener' approaches landmass

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
More areas in Northern Luzon are under Signal No. 1 after Tropical Depression Gener maintained its strength over the waters...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA turns into Tropical Depression Gener

LPA turns into Tropical Depression Gener

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Two tropical cyclones have developed and intensified inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will also bring over rains across the country. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Metro Manila, other Luzon areas as 'Gener' weakens

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Metro Manila, other Luzon areas as 'Gener' weakens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 hours ago
Several parts of Metro Manila and other Luzon areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Gener'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Gener'

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Gener", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
2 German naval ships in Manila for 4-day visit

2 German naval ships in Manila for 4-day visit

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Two German naval ships are in Manila for a four-day visit, the first in over 20 years, as part of their Indo-Pacific...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines did not give up Escoda&rsquo;

‘Philippines did not give up Escoda’

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is not giving up Escoda Shoal.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with