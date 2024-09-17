US likely to intervene if China moves vs BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin — Teodoro

This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint, and claimant nations including the Philippines have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity.

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said in an interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that he expects the US to intervene if the Chinese would try to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

“If China were to take the Sierra Madre, that is a clear act of war on a Philippine vessel,” Teodoro said.

When asked about possible US intervention, he said, “We will react and naturally we would expect it.”

“There are people in there and that is an outpost of Philippine sovereignty. So we are not talking about a rusty old vessel. So we are talking about a piece of Philippine territory there,” Teodoro added.

He confirmed ongoing discussion between Washington and Manila on scenarios that would trigger US involvement.

The US has repeatedly warned China that Washington is obliged to defend the Philippines under the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT).

In response, Beijing warned that the US missile system set up in Northern Luzon can trigger a regional arms race.

“That’s what they always say. Everything the world does that they don’t like is the fault of the world,” Teodoro said of China’s warning.

He admitted there are no clear indications of China leaving Philippine waters, but he vowed not letting Beijing “get away with it.”

“I really don’t know the end state. All I know is that we cannot let them get away with what they’re doing,” Teodoro stated.

Situated within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, the Ayungin Shoal or the Second Thomas Shoal is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands, standing as a symbol of the country's sovereignty.— Janvic Mateo, Pia Lee-Brago, Ghio Ong