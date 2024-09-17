^

DOJ insists Timor-Leste court ruled in favor of Teves’ extradition

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 10:45am
DOJ insists Timor-Leste court ruled in favor of Teves' extradition
Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.
Arnie A. Teves via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified on Tuesday, September 17, that the extradition of the expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the Philippines is still pending despite recent reports suggesting the nullification of the extradition order.

In a statement, the DOJ said that Teves’ legal team is challenging the ruling on procedural grounds, specifically questioning the number of judges involved in the decision.

The Justice department noted that Teves and his counsel were given the opportunity to participate fully in the proceedings, present their case and were provided due process. Their objections only emerged after an unfavorable outcome was reached.

“This is a clear afterthought, raised only after the proceedings had concluded unfavorably for him. In Philippine law, such a move would be barred under the principle of estoppel, which prevents a party from challenging procedural issues if they actively participated in the process and failed to raise objections earlier,” the DOJ’s statement read.

“The legal merits are clear, and we expect that Mr. Teves will face justice in the Philippines soon, given the strong evidence against him in connection with multiple serious charges, including the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo,” it added.

The clarification followed reports from Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, who claimed that a Timor-Leste court had nullified the extradition order, citing a “violation of the principle of full assistance of judges.”

In June, Timor-Leste’s appellate court had granted the Philippine government’s request to extradite Teves, who was arrested in Dili in March following an Interpol red notice.

Upon his return, Teves will face the charges lodged against him in Philippine courts for the first time.

He is facing several criminal cases, including one related to the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March 2023.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council also designated Teves a terrorist, accusing him of leading an armed group responsible for orchestrating the killings and harassment in Negros Oriental.

The expelled lawmaker is also charged with financing terrorism under the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as related provisions under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

