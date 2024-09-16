^

Headlines

Coast Guard's BRP Teresa Magbanua left Escoda Shoal due to 'bad weather' – official

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 1:26pm
Coast Guard's BRP Teresa Magbanua left Escoda Shoal due to 'bad weather' â�� official
The Philippine Coast Guard flagship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, arrives at Puerto Princesa in Palawan after its five-month long deployment in the Sabina Shoal on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
PCG / Jay Tarriela via X

MANILA, Philippines —  It was not China behind the departure of BRP Teresa Magbanua, the lead vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard, but bad weather and the need for resupply.

Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela issued the clarification on Monday, September 16, saying the *Magbanua* did not retreat from Sabina (Escoda) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, where Chinese vessels have increased their presence.

"Forced by the Chinese for us to go back? I don't think so. I don't believe they're stronger than the Lord to be able to send a typhoon to Palawan," Tarriela said.

“It’s not just the supplies that compelled us to go back to Puerto Princesa... it’s the bad weather conditions,” he added.

The Coast Guard official also mentioned that the original plan was for the Magbanua to stay and be stationed in the area longer.

“The very bad weather conditions... compelled the commandant to recall the Teresa Magbanua, and of course, the dwindling supplies and those who needed medical care,” Tarriela said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Tarriela also said the Philippines did not lose anything by withdrawing from the location where a frequent standoff with China often occurs.

“When the *Teresa Magbanua* departed Escoda Shoal, the Chinese forces were also subjected to the bad weather conditions,” he said.

The pullout. A U.S. naval news agency first reported the withdrawal of the Philippine Coast Guard flagship on the morning of September 15.

Later that day, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed the Teresa Magbanua’s withdrawal, saying that it needed repairs and some of its personnel needed medical assistance.

The Coast Guard flagship has been subjected to harassment from Chinese maritime elements since its deployment to Sabina Shoal on April 15.

On August 31, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel reportedly rammed the ship, damaging its stern.

It also experienced water cannon attacks and blockades during resupply missions.

China's continued harassment of Philippine maritime vessels and aircraft stems from its refusal to recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its nine-dash line claim and affirmed the Philippines' sovereign rights over areas within 200 nautical miles of its coastline.

vuukle comment

CHINESE COAST GUARD

JAY TARRIELA

PCG

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SOUTH CHINA SEA

TERESA MAGBANUA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is monitoring at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
English pop rock band Duran Duran entertained guests at a birthday party for President Marcos organized at no cost to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito is inclined to support the request of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo for an executive session...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Philippines cybersecurity rating improves

DICT: Philippines cybersecurity rating improves

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is advancing in cybersecurity after its rating improved in the UN Global Cybersecurity Index, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is preparing to file charges against individuals suspected of harboring Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will also bring over rains across the country. 
Headlines
fbtw
US, UK call out China's 'dangerous' actions vs Philippine vessels

US, UK call out China's 'dangerous' actions vs Philippine vessels

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The United States and the United Kingdom have voiced concerns over China's "dangerous and destabilizing" conduct towards Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Gener'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Gener'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Gener", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with