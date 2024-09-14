^

DOJ probing P1-billion bribe allegedly offered by Alice Guo

Daphne Galvez - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 10:14am
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Leal Guo appears before the Capas, Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 109 on Sept. 6, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating claims that dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo offered a P1-billion bribe to a Filipino-Chinese trader to help resolve her legal troubles.

He issued the remark after former senator Panfilo Lacson claimed his friend – who had contacts within the circle of the First Family – was approached by Guo before she exited the country.

Lacson said his friend did not help Guo with her request.

“We are waiting for the result of the investigations being done on her background. We are already pursuing what senator Lacson said. We’re aware that there’s more to it than meets the eye,” Remulla said, emphasizing that Guo is not an “ordinary” felon and is “extremely talented.”

“Her game runs deep. Her game is very sophisticated,” he added.

The DOJ chief believes a huge amount of money, possibly amounting to billions of pesos, is being circulated to secure the former mayor. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Janvic Mateo

ALICE GUO

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
