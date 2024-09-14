^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 9:47am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara still has chance to defend OVP budget &ndash; Quimbo

Sara still has chance to defend OVP budget – Quimbo

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte still has the opportunity to defend her office’s budget for 2025 at the plenary of the House...
Headlines
fbtw
House issues arrest order, but can&rsquo;t find Roque

House issues arrest order, but can’t find Roque

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The arrest order for former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who was cited in contempt by the House of Representatives’...
Headlines
fbtw
MOU to safeguard tech and telecom infrastructure signed

MOU to safeguard tech and telecom infrastructure signed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
A memorandum of understanding for PROTECTA Pilipinas, which will safeguard technology and telecommunications infrastructure...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA turned over today to new operator

NAIA turned over today to new operator

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority will turn over today the operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm Ferdie enters PAR; 2 more LPAs monitored

Storm Ferdie enters PAR; 2 more LPAs monitored

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ferdie has entered the Philippine area of responsibility even as two more weather disturbances that may develop...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GSIS probes data breach

GSIS probes data breach

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System is investigating a data breach in its system involving the administrator...
Headlines
fbtw
Another oil price rollback seen next week

Another oil price rollback seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Motorists can expect another round of rollbacks of domestic pump prices next week due to oversupply in the market, as demand...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo, Brawner inspect naval base in Palawan

Gibo, Brawner inspect naval base in Palawan

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
As the country ratchets up efforts to upgrade its defense capabilities, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Comelec not singling out Guo for misrepresentation&rsquo;

‘Comelec not singling out Guo for misrepresentation’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is not singling out dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo for faking her election details or...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH, ADB to manage flood risk in river basins

DPWH, ADB to manage flood risk in river basins

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank , is preparing a comprehensive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with