LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

September 13, 2024 | 8:13am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
KOJC properties not under Quiboloy&rsquo;s name, says lawyer

By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
There is no real estate property registered in the name of pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ that had...
Headlines
BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
Former Davao Prison warden confirmed that former President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated him for the killing of three...
Headlines
Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues &mdash; ex-senator

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly offered a bribe worth P1 billion for help with her legal troubles, a former...
Headlines
Foreign incursions will be crushed &ndash; Chinese general

10 hours ago
China will “crush” any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory including in the South China Sea, a senior...
Headlines
PNP: Quiboloy threatened victims with &lsquo;angels of death&rsquo;

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy sexually abused girls of his congregation and threatened his victims with death should...
Headlines
Marcos Jr. slams &lsquo;fake, fake, fake&rsquo; news on Gibo resignation

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday described as the “worst example of fake news” the rumor that Defense Secretary Gilberto...
Headlines
PAOCC names POGO ‘boss of all bosses’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The “boss of all bosses” of illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators has been identified as a Chinese national with five passports, who is now reportedly in Hong Kong, the Presidential Anti-Organized...
Headlines
Philippines stands firm: Escoda Shoal within EEZ

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
While discussions with Beijing “on areas of cooperation” continue, the Philippines remains firm in its position...
Headlines
NGCP clarifies higher transmission charges for Sept

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has clarified that only generation companies have benefited from higher transmission...
Headlines
